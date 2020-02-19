Lady Panthers' season comes to end

The Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers’ postseason hopes were cut short Monday with a 55-37 loss to the William Blount High School Lady Governors in the first round of the District 4-3A tournament at Bearden High School.
The Lady Governors set the tone early in the first quarter and outscored the Lady Panthers 16-1 before taking a 30-11 lead at halftime.
“We just didn’t attack their pressure and when we did, we got them in foul trouble and got to the free throw line ... in the second quarter, we did a lot better, but the first quarter, their pressure and their physicality just kind of backed us up,” Tim Smith, LCHS head girls basketball coach, said. “We were laterally moving, it wasn’t really what I would call vertically attacking, you know, north and south — we were going east and west. It’s too easy to defend you.”
The Lady Panthers made adjustments at the break and eventually found offensive success in the third quarter with three-pointers from Emma Jenkins, Natalie Johnson, Marah Norwood and Ciara Uphoff.
Smith devised a plan to break the Lady Governor’s full- and half-court pressure defenses.
“The difference there would be the ability to attack and go deep into the defense, and then when you can kick out and hit some shots,” he said. “Before, you’re just laterally moving, they can just stand there and guard you — it’s pretty easy. In the second half, we made them play a little harder and when they got in foul trouble, they weren’t as aggressive, so that helped our confidence and we didn’t turn the ball over as much as in the first half. I think we won the second half, but that’s just too late when you’re down 21 points.”
Johnson, Uphoff and Christa Angelos led the team with seven points each.
“I think when halftime came, we just realized we had to keep pushing and we had to keep working hard,” Uphoff said. “During the first quarter, we couldn’t make any shots, and I think we realized we needed to work hard on defense and just trying to get whatever we can to win.”
Uphoff and Madison Stephens are the lone seniors on the team and contributed major minutes in various roles.
Uphoff served as the team’s point guard, while Stephens spent most of her time in the post.
“The positives were definitely how hard we came work together as a team and how much we pushed through, and even through all the hard times, we were able to still work and go onto the next day and work hard in each and every game as hard as we could,” Uphoff said. “Definitely the friendships that I’m able to have over the years and just going as a person who has played for Coach Smith and with all these girls, they’ve really helped me grow and just showed me a whole new way of life.”
“Yeah, I definitely had to step up this year because we were kind of low on posts this year, like bigger, quicker people,” Stephens added. “So it made me kind of work harder to get in there and be better for my team. There’s definitely been some difficult times, but I really don’t worry about our team not working hard and being there for each other, so it’s been a really good experience for me to make new friends and push me to be a better person.”
Although both players saw limited minutes in their first three seasons, Smith credits them for hard work, citing the pair as examples of the culture he is building at Lenoir City.
“In this day and age, kids hanging for four years is ... you go almost anywhere, you don’t have 15 seniors, and these kids hung on and even when it looked like they weren’t going to play much or things were hard, so I liked their effort always,” Smith said. “It just sets a good precedent for the upcoming kids, ‘I should be there, I should do those things.’ I look forward to these kids and how successful they’ll be, and I’m proud of them.”
The Lady Panthers finish the season 7-22 overall and 1-13 in District 4-3A. Despite the record, this season could prove invaluable for many of the underclassmen forced into action throughout the season.
“Usually, young kids get to play a lot because you’re either beating a team a lot or you’re losing a lot, and for us, it’s the experience,” Smith said. “What’s it like for me to play against a 6’3” girl, how do I deal with that? A lot of kids are finding their roles ... I think that’s good for the younger kids that you’re not doing everything. You can rebound, you can play defense, and I think all these kids got a lot of opportunity this year because the way year was. This year, these kids got to play a lot and understand a lot. I think we had probably seven freshmen that played this year, and some of them got to play a lot.”
Smith believes his team should be more prepared next season.
“The experience won’t be a surprise of the physicality that they see, but here’s the question — what are we going to do with what we know?” he said. “Are we going to come in and work or are we just going to wait until next year? The kids that work on their game and their shot and get in the weight room, those kids will have some success next year. There’s always some kid ready to come in and do something nobody expects, so I’m looking forward to it. We’ve got some really good freshmen and sophomores ... and I’m looking forward to seeing what they do.”
