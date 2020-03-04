Lady Panthers ready for new season

The 2020 softball season is one week away, and the Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers are gearing up to make a statement in District 4-3A.
The Lady Panthers spent the majority of Monday inside the LCHS gymnasium working on fundamentals.
“For us, it’s just been going over fundamentals,” Mike Zeller, LCHS head softball coach, said. “We’re a fairly young team, so it’s got to start there.”
The Lady Panthers lost two valuable seniors in AnnaMarie Stooksbury and Jasmine Goodman but return a handful of experienced, young players.
“We’ve actually got a lot of returnees, but they’re just still young, and we started a bunch of freshmen and sophomores last year,” Zeller said. “We’re still young, we only have one senior on our team. Definitely, the ones who didn’t play last year are going to have to step up and work hard and be leaders on the team, and that’s our biggest thing is we’re looking for leadership.”
Zeller has challenged junior Addison Stooksbury to fill the void her older sister left.
“It’s definitely going to be taking her place, getting the girls hyped up, I guess, before each game and getting them to make the plays and getting to feel confident because she definitely ... she would tell us what we’re going to do the next play, this is where you’re going to go,” Stooksbury said. “That’s a big role that I’m going to have to fill, but I’m going to try to be the one that’s going to step up and try to help them do what they need to do.”
Stooksbury, a 2019 All-County selection, served as the team’s starting pitcher last year and recorded a .921 fielding percentage in seven of the Lady Panthers’ wins.
“With last year, it was kind of iffy, but this year, we have a good defense backing me up, so I think that’s going to give me a lot more confidence,” she said. “I really need to pitch good because of the district that we’re in, and I think we can do some really good things this year ... we have almost all juniors, and they’re older now, so I think that gives me a lot of confidence to throw pitches the way that I can throw them because I know I have a defense that’s going to back me up no matter what.”
The Lady Panthers will have up to five capable pitchers, with Stooksbury and sophomore Maddy Helton leading the charge on the mound.
“It’s just we’re still young and got some holes we need to fill, but it’s going to start with our pitching ... softball’s all about pitching, so we do have four or five pitchers that have potential,” Zeller said. “Hopefully, they can develop, but a lot of the burden, I think, is going to be on Addison.”
Stooksbury spent many hours during the offseason perfecting pitches and mechanics.
“Things last year was a lot with mentality, you know, it’s like you throw a ball and that’s kind of it for me. Once I got everything, it just kind of snowballed,” she said. “Once I threw a ball, another one and another one, I think this year I’ve done a lot better job of, ‘Hey, I threw a ball. That’s done, next pitch.’ Last year if somebody got a hit off me, then the next would be a walk and then another hit, so it just kind of went downhill from there. I think this year, we’ve definitely worked on a lot more mental instead of physical aspects of the pitching, definitely working on rise and drop more than last year, so I hope to be able to throw those with the new defense and with everybody being a lot better this year.”
Lenoir City also returns sophomore catcher Emma Jenkins, who led District 4-3A with a .433 caught-stealing average and added 18 RBIs, 22 runs and seven doubles on offense.
Junior Abby Roberts swings a big bat, leading the team with a .416 batting average, 36 RBIs, 25 runs, 12 doubles and five home runs last season. Juniors Maddie Haskins and Gracie Trego are also reliable hitters.
“Emma Jenkins, she definitely has those leadership qualities and was actually the leader in our league in throwing out people at second base, 44 percent, which is pretty phenomenal really,” Zeller said. “Abby Roberts, she was our leading hitter last year. She’s going to have another monster year. As far as juniors are going, Maddie Haskins, she’s our centerfielder, she’s just real fast as well, you’re going to see her hit with a lot more power. She covers a lot of ground in the outfield, she’s been starting since her freshman year. Gracie Trego, she did some hitting last year and started at third and batted at over .300, so we’ve got some pieces in place.”
The Lady Panthers finished 12-21 overall and 6-10 in District 4-3A last season, and it’s going to be another uphill climb competing against powerhouse teams like Farragut, Maryville, Hardin Valley and William Blount.
Zeller believes his team has the potential to upset some teams and shake up the district standings.
“Hitting-wise, I think we’ll hit with anybody. We’ve got some big bats coming back, you know, we just need to get better at fielding and making decisions,” he said. “Our pitching has to get better, that’s just the bottomline. It’s just a real tough district. We’ll be talking Farragut, they’ll be on top, obviously. They were close to making it to state last year, and then you’ve probably got to look at William Blount, Heritage and Maryville — they’re always going to be right there. I think we can compete ... I think we’ll have the bats to compete with anybody, it’s just going to be about pitching and fielding.”
The Lady Panthers will open the regular season at 6 p.m. March 13 at Fulton High School.
