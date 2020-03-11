Lady Panthers off to strong start

The Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers softball team is off to a hot start in the preseason after finishing 3-1 last week with wins over three area teams.
The Lady Panthers took on Class 2A powerhouse Meigs County High School on Thursday and cruised to a 17-7 win behind the bat of junior Grace Trego.
“I hope it gives them confidence up at bat. I thought we did pretty well hitting the ball. I thought our pitching was really good,” Mike Zeller, LCHS head softball coach, said. “(Trego) had a monster game. She hit a home run right off the bat and kind of set the tone. We hit real well. We had 18 hits in the game. Sometimes that happens, so you get on a little run there hitting-wise and it just seems like it just catches. Everybody was hitting the ball really well.”
The Lady Panthers followed up that game and went 2-1 Saturday during tournament play in Maryville. Lenoir City defeated Clinton and Webb School of Knoxville 5-1 and 8-3, respectively.
Their sole defeat came against Northview Academy in a 6-3 loss.
“Both are young teams, but I thought we did fairly well again. I thought we hit the ball against both teams,” Zeller said. “Webb had a little bit of a faster pitcher, but I thought we did well there. Again, a lot of mistakes there in the infield that we just need to clean up if we’re going to be successful, especially in our district.”
Zeller has been pleased overall with pitching and feels confident heading into the regular season.
“I think we’ve done pretty well,” he said. “We’ve thrown five, six different pitchers and for the most part, they’re hitting their spots, they’re consistently throwing strikes, so that’s a good sign. When you have the number we have, it’s not all on Addison (Stooksbury), and I think that’s going to be a big help, especially when you can rely on different pitchers throughout the games, and that just changes the speed and throws hitters off when you can run pitchers in like that. We hope we can do that throughout the season.”
The Lady Panthers will kick off the regular season Friday with a home matchup against Fulton High School, followed by the first District 4-3A game Monday against William Blount High School.
“We don’t know a lot about Fulton, so that’ll be interesting to see what they bring,” Zeller said. “Our biggest thing is getting the girls focused on not beating themselves. We have the bats, hopefully, our pitching will be there. As long as we can back our pitchers up out in the field, I think we can compete against anybody. Obviously, William Blount (on) Monday will be a big, big challenge. They’ve always been a pretty strong team, and I think that’s going to be our big challenge at the beginning of the season.”
