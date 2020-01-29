Lady Panthers fall to Heritage

Youth and inexperience reared its ugly head again for the Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers when they dropped their eighth District 4-3A game of the season Friday in a 72-42 loss to the Heritage High School Lady Mountaineers.
LCHS head girls basketball coach Tim Smith knew his team would be outmatched but was pleased with how they battled in the second half.
“I thought in the second half, we played better,” Smith said. “We scored probably 20 more points than the first time we played them, so I admit we played better. It’s just, we don’t match up well, they’re bigger and stronger and faster and they shoot the ball pretty dadgum well. It’s not a good matchup for us, but I’ve got to give my kids credit, no matter what, we’re outgunned quite a bit, but we keep up and try to fight as best as we can.”
The Lady Panthers trailed 40-12 at halftime, which gave the team motivation to come out swinging in the second half.
Junior forward Christa Angelos scored nine consecutive points to close out the third quarter.
“They were making a lot of shots, and then we went into the locker room and re-evaluated what we were doing, and I think we came out with a better game plan,” she said. “My role is probably just to clean things up and just really get offensive rebounds and put them back.”
Upperclassmen have patiently waited to see meaningful minutes the past two seasons and are finally getting a chance.
“They bring some toughness that maybe just because they’ve been here before, maybe some of the others are learning,” Smith said. “That’s not only here in games, but that’s in practice, being early and being on time and all of those things. Young people don’t understand, but that’s helped them. Their roles are real good for our team. Don’t let the team get down, they come out and show some fight about you no matter what. We can’t let failure dictate effort.”
Angelos, Ciara Uphoff and Jordan Gresham are three players that have turned into reliable starters and leaders.
“We definitely have to step up, offensively, now because a bunch of our offensive scorers have left,” Angelos said. “Yeah, definitely morale and definitely being more encouraging and telling them what to do.”
The Lady Panthers still have reason for optimism after picking up their first district win of the season Jan. 21 in a 37-28 victory over the West High School Lady Rebels.
“Any win is an accomplishment, so any time we play well and have some success, it helps us,” Smith said. “It’s hard when you’re not having success, you know, everybody’s on you. Kudos to those kids because sometimes they doubt themselves because of the scores and whatever, maybe what they hear ... it’s hard for young kids to react to that. I thought it helped with our confidence.”
The Lady Panthers’ next game is at 6 p.m. Friday at home against the William Blount High School Lady Governors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.