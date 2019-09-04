Lady Panthers competing early on

The Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers soccer team picked up the first win of the season Aug. 27 in a 3-0 shutout over county rival Loudon High School.
“It was a good win coming off the game against Farragut,” Elik Pickell, LCHS girls soccer coach, said. “They only beat us 3-1, so we were pretty positive. I had a bunch of young girls playing. I think we played four freshmen. I was a little worried how they would handle the Battle of the Bridge game, but they did well. Our seniors and juniors really did well tonight and kept everybody focused.”
Gabby Rodriguez scored the first goal, and Maddie Williams followed up with a penalty kick to give the Lady Panthers a 2-0 lead at halftime. Emily Lowe scored the final goal in the second half with an assist by Bella Fricks.
The Lady Panthers finished the night with 27 shots on goal and limited Loudon to four.
“I thought we dominated the possession of the game,” Pickell said. “We kept it, the whole first half basically, on their end. We had about a five-minute stretch where we kind of, with some youth, lost our way as far as shaping the back, but that happens. We had plenty of shots, but the negative we should’ve finished better. We should’ve had six or seven goals. We’ve got to finish a little better, but we played aggressive, played smart and played to our strengths.”
The Lady Panthers dropped the first match of the season Aug. 20 in a 3-1 loss to Farragut High School, but showed a competitive level that has been lacking for the program in recent years.
“I think we’ve had so much more improvement from last year,” Chloe Hill, LCHS senior, said. “Even though we lost to Farragut, we still showed that we could play with them. I believe it’s just totally great, way more than last year. Coming off a win like this, there’s still some stuff we need to work on. We can always get better with every practice, and it’s always going to show in the next game.”
When Pickell inherited the program two years ago, he noticed deficient areas, including team speed and competitiveness against other teams in District 4-3A.
“We’ve gotten a lot quicker, we’ve got a lot more speed,” Hill said. “A lot of our freshmen and sophomores are pushing the upperclassmen, and we’re pushing the underclassmen to get faster and push ourselves. It’s changed a lot from last year.”
Pickell sees a different program today.
“We played ridiculously well against Farragut,” he said. “One of the goals they scored was soft. The other two were pretty good goals. We had opportunities in that game ... it could’ve easily been 2-2. I don’t even remember the last time we scored on them, but that was kind of the positive thing is just getting a goal. I thought our girls really competed well, which made me happy. A lot of times, you see Farragut and you just freak out. The girls were just like, ‘You know what, we don’t care. Let’s just go play hard.’ I was pleased, I was happy.
“The seniors are doing a real good job of leading and accepting their role of what they’re doing,” he added. “Sydney (Cziep) and Emily (Lowe) are getting the engine going, so to speak.”
The Lady Panthers played South-Doyle High School on Tuesday after presstime. The next match is 6 p.m. Thursday at Halls High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.