Lady Cherokees hunting for state berth

The 2020 softball season is officially here, and the Greenback School Lady Cherokees are hoping to sweep through District 2-1A and potentially earn a state tournament berth.

Inclement weather put a damper on preseason training, but head coach Bryan Powers found opportunities to get his team indoors as much as possible.

“We’ve been going to The Shop in Maryville, just getting a lot of swings in,” Powers said. “Just doing the best we can with what we’ve got right now. Our pitchers are loose. We’ve got some injuries right now, trying to battle through, too, so it’s maybe a blessing in disguise that we’ve not been able to do too much.”

The Lady Cherokees celebrated a historic 23-9 record last season and advanced to the Region 1-A semifinals for the first time in program history.

“I mean, we left a little disappointed because the way the district tournament ended and felt like we had that game, and then we go to Unaka, who’s in the state tournament and we’re in a 0-0 game in the fourth (inning), so we sense that we’re right there. We’ve just got to get over the threshold,” Powers said. “We’ve got three All-District 2-1A players back. They’ve been playing since the eighth grade.”

Greenback is led by a trio of All-District 2-1A players, including Hailee Stevens, Mackenzie Jones and Madison Hood.

Stevens returns as the district’s top pitcher and was the first player in program history selected to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State team.

“Definitely, it was a lot of hard work and determination,” Stevens said. “I had my team behind me, and I give them most of the credit for me being selected and just the support that they gave.”

The Lady Cherokees also return several key starting underclassmen from last year’s team.

“I feel like it’s all there, and we’re going to have to rely a lot on them this year,” Powers said. “We’re excited about where we’re at and hope to continue what we’ve been doing. Lauren Morton is back and started as an eighth-grader last year, and I would love to have her in the infield but probably going to play her in center. Brooke Jones has improved dramatically over the last year, played a lot of travel ball, so she’ll probably plug a hole at third or play at second.

“We’ve got a couple of kids that have not played a lot that will be sophomores and juniors, and it’s their time,” he added. “Heather Ryan will plug in and play a lot this year, Hannah Butler will get some time. Grace Shockley has worked her tail off for four years now, so we want this to be a good year for Grace because she’s been here and we hope to put her in the field a lot this year.”

Loudon County Schools will be closed through April 3 for precautionary measures against the coronavirus, which means the Lady Cherokees’ season has been suspended for at least three weeks.

If the season is able to commence in April, Powers expects his team to compete right away for the District 2-1A championship.

“The regular season district championship was nice last year, but you know, we want the one the matters — the tournament championship,” he said. “That’s our focus right now is getting that. We know if we get that and get to host the first round game rather than driving to Johnson City or wherever, that’ll benefit us a lot. I think the bus ride there for one ball game just wears the girls out, so our focus is to win the district tournament and host that first-round game.”