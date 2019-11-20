Lady Cherokees hungry for more

The Greenback School Lady Cherokees basketball team stayed late Thursday night conditioning, putting up shots and working on offensive schemes to prepare for the season.
After putting together a solid run to the Region 1A semifinals last year, head coach Angie Lucier knows this team will have a different identity.
“If you look across through there and through the top of them, you’ll see they’re all similar in size for the most part,” she said. “We’ve got one or two that are a little bit taller, but we’re going to be looking to trying to play an up-tempo game because we’re guard heavy in the lineup, so that’s something different than what we had last year for sure.”
The Lady Cherokees lost several key seniors, including All-District and All-County selections Madison Powers, Mahogany Presnell and Katelin Lemons.
However, Lucier returns a handful of experienced players in senior Anna Morris, junior Lily Morton and sophomores Kierra Bishop, Kelsey Lett and Mikah Morris.
“I feel pretty good about the people that are on the floor because they’ve had lots of playing time,” Lucier said. “We’ve got one freshman post that’s going to get a lot of playing time, and it’ll take her a little bit maybe to get used to this type of physicality and pace, but I expect her to come right along and fit right in.
“I’m excited that Lily Morton is back,” she added. “She hurt her knee last year and will more than likely run the one for us, so I’m excited for her to get the opportunity to show what she can do. Both Anna and Mikah are going to be contributing both offensively and defensively. You’ve got Kiki (Kierra Bishop) back for her sophomore year, but that’s her third year starting, so we definitely look to her to score and knock down shots when we need them.”
One of the biggest challenges in the preseason has been acclimating to the pace of the game.
“Soccer and basketball are two different kinds of conditioning,” Anna Morris said. “It’s not been hard to acclimate because we’ve been in long distance in soccer, so we’re (conditioned) enough, but this sprinting ... we had to get used to it.”
Morris transferred last year from William Blount High School and developed into one of the best players in District 2-1A, averaging 11 points and four rebounds per game.
She is expected to play a larger role as a team captain and at a variety of positions.
“This year, we have so much speed that we can just run and gun the whole time,” Morris said. “Last year, we had height so we couldn’t really run and gun, but this year, we can press, we can run the ball and we have players that can play. I’m definitely a leader and can be there for everybody and support. Honestly, I see myself playing everywhere. I’ve been rotated between the one, the two, the three, the four ... I haven’t really been five yet, but it’s been mixed in there.”
Although the Lady Cherokees will be guard heavy, Lucier still has some options in the post, starting with 6-foot senior Alyssa McKinley and 5-foot-11 freshman Keri Alexander.
“Alyssa, she does have good size,” Lucier said. “They can work in the five spot, and then we’ll have a more four-guard look out there because Anna playing post or Mikah playing post ... that’s kind of thrown them off where we’re running offenses. It doesn’t matter who’s the four or who’s the five, it just matters where you start the play. I like a good post game, and you’re seeing less and less of it in general as people love the three and love the fast pace. I’m going to find what works for us, and if that’s what’s best for us, that’s what we’ll do. Is this where we’re going to live?”
With experience and a fast pace of play, the Lady Cherokees will look to regain a hold on District 2-1A.
“Cosby lost their big post as well, but they’re going to run up and down, pressure and score and have that same type of fast pace that we want to do,” Lucier said. “We’re hoping that we’re going to get a pretty good matchup with them. The other teams in the district will probably be similar to what they were last year. I don’t think anybody completely dropped off or picked up a great freshman class coming in, but we’re just going to try and go out and do what we do.”
“I definitely think we can win districts this year and get up into regional pretty far,” Morris added. “Cosby lost a lot of key players, so I feel like we can definitely take it to them this year.”
