Lady Cherokees fall short of district title

The Greenback School Lady Cherokees' hopes of capturing the District 2-1A tournament title fell short Monday night in a 68-45 loss to the Cosby High School Lady Eagles.
"It was a very intense atmosphere up there. I mean Cosby, they packed the gym and they were really fired up for the ball game, so I think my younger girls were a little intimidated on that to start with," Angie Lucier, Greenback head girls basketball coach, said. "From the get-go, they just pushed the tempo and forced us into a game we didn't want to play. They came to win and they had a game plan that put us into situations we didn't want to be in."
The Lady Cherokees kept pace in the first quarter after trailing by three, but Cosby's offense started clicking in the second quarter and put up 20 points to lead by 12 at the break.
The Lady Eagles went on to score 29 more points and held Greenback to just 18 second-half points.
"We started off pretty strong, and I think our defense gave up kind of, but we all know what they're capable of," Kierra Bishop, Greenback sophomore guard, said. "I think our defense could've been way better. Yeah, I think that was intimidating because the fans were loud and all of that, and it maybe got in our heads a little bit."
Bishop and Anna Morris led Greenback with 15 points each. Freshman forward Macee Tuck finished second with seven. All three players were named to the All-District 2-1A All-Tournament team.
In addition, Bishop scored her 1,000th point Feb. 14 against Cosby.
"Macee had a couple of really good games, hustle-wise and rebounds in both games of the tournament, so I was happy for her to get some recognition as a freshman," Lucier said. "Kiki's probably at her 1,020th or something right now. We hung with them for a little bit. Our girls played hard, but it wasn't meant to be there."
Bishop dealt with an illness to start the second half of the season but has since recovered and become one of the top shooters in Region 1-1A.
"The way my teammates kind of hype me up and are always there for me through the ups and the downs," Bishop said. "I think we've all played good as a team so far, and I'm just hoping we can all do good in the region and stuff."
The Lady Cherokees will host the Unaka High School Lady Rangers at 7 p.m. Friday for the first round of the Region 1-1A tournament. Unaka finished third in District 1-1A after defeating Hampton 55-45 in the consolation game of the tournament.
"I think it'll be good because we've never really played them, and they haven't see us and we haven't see them, but hopefully we'll have the home court advantage like Cosby did," Bishop said.
"I don't know a lot about them except just looking at scores, and I know Cosby's beaten them and had a close game with them as well, so I definitely believe it's somebody we have a chance to beat," Lucier added. "We've got to come in and execute our game plan and force people to do things they don't want to do instead of the other way around."
