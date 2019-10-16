Lady Cherokees close out regular season

After netting the first goal in the first 20 seconds of the match Thursday against the Rockwood High School Lady Tigers, Greenback School head girls soccer coach Rob Fox knew the game was his team’s to win.
Julianne Fox received the first pass of the game and sprinted downfield to score the first goal at the 39:40 mark.
“To me, it was huge because we struggled a little bit (Oct. 8) with the same kind of issues,” Rob Fox said. “We played Oliver Springs and we had kind of a skeleton-sized crew. I think when we came out tonight, there was a lot of pressure on us to say, ‘Which team are we? Are we the team that’s won 10 or 11 games, or are we the team that tied on Tuesday?’ We set the tone in 20 seconds, and that took a lot of pressure off us.”
The Lady Cherokees netted a second goal six minutes later when Kylee Moore squeezed through defenders and scored from the right side.
Julianne Fox added her second goal of the night midway through the first half after breaking free and outrunning the defense. Rockwood scored a goal before halftime, but the Lady Cherokees closed out the regular season with their first 11-win season since 2016.
The Lady Cherokees followed up Tuesday night after News-Herald presstime with a match against Sweetwater High School in the District 4-1A semifinals.
“Our heads are really high,” Jenna McConnell, Greenback junior, said. “We’re trying to keep our confidence going. Polk County would really like to beat us in the district championship. It’s a big game every year. For us to win in the regular season was really big. For us to pull that out and everything, but for us to win a district a championship ... that’s something we haven’t had before. For us to be No. 1 in the district would be really nice.”
Some of the Lady Cherokees’ success this season is due to a large, talented underclassmen group that has exceeded expectations.
“I’ve got some young players, and the future of Greenback soccer is looking very bright,” Rob Fox said. “If they stick with it and keep working, we could be really strong in the coming years with their talent.”
The junior class led by Julianne Fox and McConnell is what makes the team click.
“Our junior class, me and Julianne, we’ve really connected,” McConnell said. “I started in a different position my freshman year, and I moved up to midfield this year actually. Me just kind of clicking with new teammates and the eighth-graders coming up, I think we’re all closer this year definitely. The connection on the field is much better. I think for us just to mentor the younger kids and for them to come up, it’s really helped us to come closer as a team.”
The Lady Cherokees will look to make their third consecutive trip to the District 4-1A tournament championship and keep their postseason dreams alive.
“The biggest issue is it’s district tournament, and I think all these girls get gung-ho about a game that matters,” Rob Fox said. “From this point forward, the games matter. Hopefully, that’s enough to get them motivated.”
