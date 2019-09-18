Lady Cherokees aiming for district title

After suffering a tough 5-2 loss to Oneida High School last season in the Region 2-1A semifinals, Greenback School head soccer coach Rob Fox was unsure what 2019 would hold.
Eight matches into the season, he finds his team 5-3 overall and undefeated in District 4-1A play.
“I wish I could say I knew, but I didn’t — it was a pleasant surprise,” Fox said. “These four eighth-graders, I knew one of them was going to join the team, and I didn’t know what kind of player she was. Now that I’ve got them and had them for what’s been two or three months, they’re looking really solid. They’re learning well and getting better. I’ve had really good attendance. The girls are showing up, they’re trying to get better, so all of that has been a really good positive for us.”
The Lady Cherokees showed vast improvement last year, finishing 3-1 in district play and appearing in their second region semifinal in program history. The chance to repeat that success, and possibly advance, now seems possible.
The Lady Cherokees recorded their first two district wins with 5-1 and 8-0 victories over Bledsoe County and Tellico Plains, respectively. They took on the Sweetwater High School Lady Wildcats on Tuesday after presstime.
“So far, we’re really excited for the season, and it’s going really well for us,” Fox said. “We’ve got a big important week this week with a district game on Thursday, and then we have a really important game Monday against Polk County. They were the district champs last year, so it’s going to be a tough one, so I’m looking forward to that.”
The Lady Cherokees have several players that have stepped up, including junior Julianne Fox, who leads the team with 15 goals and three assists. She was named the All-County Most Valuable Player last season and is poised to repeat.
“I’m definitely more mature than I was last year,” she said. “I had a torn ACL, so I was recovering from that stuff. I think I’m matured and trying to be more of a leader this year. I play center mid, so my strengths are distribution, through balls, crossing and shooting.”
Last year, most opponents double teamed Julianne, which forced other players to play more of the field.
“She’s just a solid player that our opposition has to game plan for,” Rob Fox said. “That’s been something of a struggle with us because a lot of times, our opposition knows, and they go after that one player. The position we’re in right now with the depth that we have, it’s helping us from a standpoint that they can try to shut Julianne down, and I’ve got two or three others that can pick it up.”
The Lady Cherokees are filled with talent at other positions to help take the load off and open up the field.
“Jenna McConnell has been doing extremely well, she’s getting so much better with her foot,” Rob Fox said. “Kiki Bishop has just been outstanding. She is a player that could’ve gone as far as she wanted to if she started soccer at a younger age. She’s just got that kind of athleticism. Our goalkeeper, Angelita (Astudillo), has 79 saves so far this year. We’ve played some really quality teams that know how to shoot, but she’s had some upper class saves. I’m happy with all of that.”
Chemistry and communication on the field are big reasons why the Lady Cherokees have been successful.
“I think it’s been going well,” Julianne Fox said. “It’s a lot better than last year. We’ve a lot more this year, and I think we’re really connected. Last year, we weren’t as close as friends, so we communicate a lot on the field. I think we’re pretty confident. We have some new players this year, and I think we can win district.”
Seven matches remain on the schedule before the Lady Cherokees compete for a district championship, but Rob Fox wants his team to remain focused on each game and continue to improve.
“I want my girls to stay focused because they’re high school girls,” he said.
“They get involved in stuff they shouldn’t, they get distracted by stuff they shouldn’t, so I’ve been hammering them here recently, ‘You’ve got to stay focused, stay attentive and get this job done.’ I think they will, but I always feel like it takes more reminding than I’m used to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.