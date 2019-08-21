The Junior Redskins football team, which combines students from Fort Loudoun Middle and Philadelphia Elementary schools, is off to a good start this season after defeating the Jefferson Middle School Eagles 28-6 on Aug. 8.
“We’ve had a pretty good summer,” Candics Jones, Junior Redskins head coach, said. “We had about 25, 30 show up all summer, and we got started rolling. We scrimmaged Sweetwater. Sweetwater’s a pretty good middle school team that gave us physicality, so that really helped us against Jefferson because we were all ready.”
The Junior Redskins lost several key players from last year’s team to high school, most notably quarterback Aaden Montooth. However, Jones has found his replacement in eighth-grader Blaine Houston.
“He actually was a tailback for us last year, but he’s stepped in and been our quarterback,” Jones said. “He’s got a tailback mind, so he runs the ball hard.”
Houston showed his arm talent in the Junior Redskins’ game against Jefferson, as well as his ability to scramble out of the pocket and make plays on the ground.
“I’m just hoping the team does better,” Houston said. “I just want to make plays.”
He credits the team’s strong offensive line for his success.
“Our line, they did really good that game,” he said. “They were blocking really good, and Jacob Woodby played really good. I feel good.”
Sebastian Correa and Jacob Woodby will line up behind Houston and carry the load on the ground.
“Jacob Woodby is an eighth-grader, but it’s his first year coming and playing with us,” Jones said. “He’s just been a phenomenal football player and just loves to hit. Sebastian is a new kid, first time ever playing football, that’s pretty skilled with good vision and things like that.”
On the outside, the Junior Redskins must rely on underclassmen to replace last year’s production from Braeden Fray, Adam Hawkins and Semy Turner.
“We lost every single receiver, so we had to start that all over,” Jones said. “We’ve got two basketball players that came out this year in Zane Lawhon and Reid Currier. Zane used to play a long time ago and came back to play. Reid never played, but when you see him play, you think, ‘He’s never played football before?’ He’s a very physical kid.”
The offensive and defensive lines return no starters from last year’s team.
Both lines will be led by twins Demarcus and Tony Williams, who have several years of playing experience with the Loudon Quarterback Club. Angel Lopez and Ayden Gibson also add size in the trenches.
Despite losing a talented linebacker in Isaac Chavez, Jones said the linebacking corps will be the strength of the team this season.
“Our linebackers consist of Crey Collins, Jacob Woodby, Braden Baum and boys like that,” Jones said. “Those three kids are the heart and soul of our football team. They’re very physical and they bring the lumber every time they come on the field. Not only that, we have Demarcus, who plays our nose, and his brother Tony is his backup.”
The secondary may lack experience, but Jones feels confident in players like Lawhon, Correa and Wiley Bingham to step up and guard the perimeter.
The defense will be the strength of the team this season, which has Jones believing his team can make a run in the playoffs in October.
“I’m pleased with where we are,” he said. “We went up to Oak Ridge and played a very physical football team, and we were physical right back. I feel the sky’s the limit for us. I feel like our defense will lead us where we need to go. Only time will tell, but our kids will keep getting better each week. I like where we are right now.”
