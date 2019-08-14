Lenoir City
Date .. Opponent .. Location .. Time
Aug. 19 .. Kingston .. Away .. 6 p.m.
Aug. 20 .. Sequoyah .. Home .. 6 p.m.
Aug. 22 .. CAK .. Home .. 6 p.m.
Aug. 23-24 .. Juanita Boddie Tournament .. Hoover, Ala. .. TBA
Aug. 27 .. Loudon .. Away .. 6 p.m.
Aug. 29 .. William Blount .. Away .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 3 .. Kingston .. Home .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 .. Farragut .. Away .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 12 .. Heritage .. Away .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 .. South Doyle .. Home .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 19 .. Hardin Valley .. Away .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 21 .. Stone Memorial Tournament .. SMHS .. TBA
Sept. 24 .. Maryville .. Home .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 26 .. Loudon .. Home .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 27-28 .. Bulldog Bash .. Smyrna, Tenn. .. TBA
Oct. 1 .. Anderson County .. Home .. 6 p.m.
Oct. 3 .. Northview Academy .. Home .. 6:30 p.m.
Loudon
Date .. Opponent .. Location .. Time
Aug. 20 .. Clinton .. Home .. 6 p.m.
Aug. 22 .. Kingston .. Away .. 6 p.m.
Aug. 26 .. Polk County .. Away .. 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 .. Lenoir City .. Home .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 3 .. Polk County .. Home .. 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 .. Sequoyah .. Home .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 6-7 .. Rocky Top Classic .. Sevierville .. TBA
Sept. 9 .. Tellico Plains .. Home .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 .. McMinn Central .. Home .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 .. Kingston .. Home .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 19 .. McMinn Central .. Away .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 23 .. Alcoa .. Home .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 .. South Doyle .. Home .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 26 .. Lenoir City .. Away .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 30 .. Sequoyah .. Away .. 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 .. Tellico Plains .. Away .. 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.