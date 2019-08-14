High School Jamboree schedule

Sweetwater Valley Collision Jamboree — 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Sweetwater High School

1st Quarter — Tellico Plains vs. Loudon

2nd Quarter — Meigs County vs. Lenoir City

Halftime — Team competitions

3rd Quarter — Sequoyah vs. Polk County

4th Quarter — Sweetwater vs. McMinn Central

Maryville Orthopaedic Clinic Jamboree — 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Alcoa High School

1st Quarter — Greenback vs. Maryville

2nd Quarter — Team competitions

3rd Quarter — William Blount vs. Alcoa

4th Quarter — Heritage vs. Alcoa

