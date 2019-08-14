High School Jamboree schedule
Sweetwater Valley Collision Jamboree — 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Sweetwater High School
1st Quarter — Tellico Plains vs. Loudon
2nd Quarter — Meigs County vs. Lenoir City
Halftime — Team competitions
3rd Quarter — Sequoyah vs. Polk County
4th Quarter — Sweetwater vs. McMinn Central
1st Quarter — Greenback vs. Maryville
2nd Quarter — Team competitions
3rd Quarter — William Blount vs. Alcoa
4th Quarter — Heritage vs. Alcoa
