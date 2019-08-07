Lenoir City
Aug. 5 .. William Blount .. Green Meadow .. 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 6 .. Alcoa/Gibbs .. Tenn. National .. 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 8 .. CAK/William Blount .. Tenn. National .. 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 12 .. Alcoa .. Egwani Farms .. 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 13 .. Catholic/Grace/West .. Tenn. National .. 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 15 .. Maryville .. Green Meadow .. 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 20 .. Campbell County/Maryville .. Tenn. National .. 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 21 .. Farragut .. Fox Den .. 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 22 .. Heritage .. Lambert Acres .. 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 28 .. Bearden/Farragut .. Tenn. National .. 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 .. Heritage/Loudon .. Tenn. National .. 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 .. Districts .. Lambert Acres .. TBD
Loudon
July 30 .. Copper Basin .. Copper Basin .. 3 p.m.
Aug. 1 .. Polk County .. Toqua .. 4:15 p.m.
Aug. 5 .. Midway .. Lakeside .. 4:15 p.m.
Aug. 6 .. Midway/Harriman .. Toqua .. 4:15 p.m.
Aug. 8 .. Harriman .. Emory Country Club .. 4:15 p.m.
Aug. 15 .. Copper Basin/McMinn Central .. Toqua .. 4:15 p.m.
Aug. 19 .. Polk County .. Chatata Valley .. 4:15 p.m.
Aug. 22 .. Sweetwater .. Rarity Bay .. 4:15 p.m.
Aug. 27 .. Sweetwater/Tellico Plains .. Toqua .. 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 5 .. Heritage/Greenback .. Toqua .. 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 9 .. Greenback .. Kahite .. 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 .. Lenoir City .. Tenn. National .. 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 12 .. Heritage .. Lambert Acres .. 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 .. McMinn Central .. Ridgewood .. 4:15 p.m.
Greenback
Aug. 8 .. Heritage .. Lambert Acres .. 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 12 .. McMinn Central .. Ridgewood .. 4 p.m.
Aug. 13 .. William Blount .. Green Meadow .. 4 p.m.
Aug. 14 .. Harriman/Sequoyah .. Kahite .. 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 19 .. Polk County .. Chatata Valley .. 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 21 .. Heritage .. Kahite .. 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 22 .. Loudon/Sweetwater .. Rarity Bay .. 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 .. William Blount .. Kahite .. 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 28 .. McMinn Central/Polk County .. Kahite .. 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 .. Sequoyah .. Tanasi .. 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 .. Loudon .. Toqua .. 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 9 .. Loudon/Midway .. Kahite .. 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 .. Midway .. Lakeside .. 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 23 .. Districts .. Sevierville Golf Club .. TBD
