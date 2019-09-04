Greenback
Date .. Opponent .. Location .. Time
Sept. 5 .. Heritage .. Home .. 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 .. Tellico Plains .. Away .. 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 .. Fulton .. Away .. 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 .. Sweetwater .. Home .. 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19 .. William Blount .. Home .. 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 .. Polk County .. Away .. 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 .. Gatlinburg-Pittman .. Home .. 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 .. Loudon .. Home .. 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 3 .. Alcoa .. Away .. 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 .. Oliver Springs .. Away .. 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 .. Rockwood .. Home .. 6:30 p.m.
Lenoir City
Date .. Opponent .. Location .. Time
Sept. 5 .. Halls .. Away .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 9 .. Fulton .. Away .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 .. Maryville .. Home .. 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 .. Heritage .. Away .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 14-15 .. Smoky Mountain Cup .. Gatlinburg .. TBA
Sept. 17 .. William Blount .. Home .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 19 .. Sevier County .. Home .. 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 .. Hardin Valley .. Home .. 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 .. Pigeon Forge .. Away .. 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 .. Anderson County .. Away .. 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 3 .. Carter .. Home .. 6:30 p.m.
Loudon
Date .. Opponent .. Location .. Time
Sept. 5 .. Clinton .. Away .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 9 .. Oliver Springs .. Away .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 .. Sweetwater .. Home .. 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 12 .. Pigeon Forge .. Away .. 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 .. Kingston .. Home .. 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19 .. Fulton .. Away .. 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 .. Anderson County .. Away .. 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 26 .. Harriman .. Away .. 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 .. Greenback .. Away .. 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 3 .. Rockwood .. Home .. 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 .. Knoxville Ambassadors .. Home .. 6 p.m.
