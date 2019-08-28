|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Result
|Aug. 23
|Loudon
|Home
|54-20 L
|Aug. 30
|Meigs County
|Away
|Sept. 6
|Sunbright
|Home
|Sept. 13
|Oneida
|Away
|Sept. 20
|Oliver Springs
|Home
|Sept. 27
|Lenoir City
|Away
|Oct. 11
|Coalfield
|Away
|Oct. 18
|Harriman
|Away
|Oct. 25
|Midway
|Home
|Nov. 1
Oakdale
|Away
Latest News
- Rihanna loves challenging men in business
- Jennifer Lopez: Women shouldn't fear getting older
- Kate Hudson is trying to 'perfectly balance' her life
- Livestream from Kyle Field: Texas A&M vs. Texas State
- UW-Whitewater football: Cambridge's J.T. Parish finds a new home in Warhawk purple
- 3 questions Bears defense must answer to build on 2018
- Maurice Washington a game-time decision; Frost declines comment on other suspensions
- Jason Joyce: Even after rough season, Badgers football remains a huge deal
Most Popular
Articles
- Redskins overwhelm Cherokees in opener
- Lenoir City woman charged after threat
- Man claims to be Jesus during burglary
- County teams prep for 'Battle'
- One jailed after Lenoir City shooting
- Cherokees looking to bounce back
- School meal debt better
- Loudon moving forward with dredging
- Loudon UMC hosts rummage sale
- Skeletal remains found off I-75
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.