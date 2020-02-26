Greenback wrestlers compete at state

Three members of the Greenback School wrestling team advanced out of regions and competed for gold Friday in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association High School Class A-AA Wrestling Championships in Franklin.
All three wrestlers bowed out after the first and consolation rounds.
“It was definitely a good learning experience for us,” Ben Ward, Greenback wrestling coach, said. “... I took the whole team, but the ones that made it into matches were all first-year kids, and so the moment was a little bit big for them being in an arena that size with that many mats and just the bigness of the environment. I think it was a good learning experience for them to get ready for next year.”
Eighth-grader Corey Manuel fell 5-0 in the first round and 4-0 in the consolation bracket in the 106-pound weight class. Junior and 132-pounder Garrett Shockley fell 2-0 in the first round but put up a fight in the consolation bracket in a 6-1 loss.
Logan Caldwell was the lone heavyweight at 195 and fell 2-0 and 4-0 in both rounds.
“All three of them were very competitive in the second round. The first round they were all up against really tough competition and suffered first-round pins,” Ward said. “They wrestled a lot better, a lot more confident in the second round, and I’m really proud of the way they did, being first-time kids.”
Shockley wrestled for the team as an eighth-grader but decided to take two years off before returning to the mat. Little did he expect to advance to the state tournament in his first year back.
“Ben was talking about how he needed some people my weight, and I actually went to the in-school tournament and I saw how much I missed it because it brought back all the old feels and everything, and I was like, ‘You know Ben, I want to get back into this, this is something I really love to do’,” Shockley said. “The things I had to relearn, I was really rusty on all my moves and stuff, so I had to relearn everything. I took a few weeks, and I was back to my normal self.”
He surprised several opposing coaches after surging to a fourth-place finish in the Region 2A-AA tournament and advancing to the state tournament.
“You know when I went in, I sort of had a chip on my shoulder, wanted to prove my record wrong, and I was little overwhelmed because it was so big — I had never been used to anything that big before,” he said. “The first match I had, I had the guy who probably won it all — the guy from Greeneville — and I felt like I didn’t do as good as I thought I would, but that second match, I felt like I did really good. We competed all the way to the second period, and we had a good, tight match. I had a small mistake that lost me the match, but I thought for my first state tournament, I thought I did pretty good.”
Upperclassmen Winston Ward and Austin Hamilton were expected to return to state after making a run last year but were upset in the Region 2A-AA tournament, which came as a shock to the team.
“I thought going into the region tournament, we could qualify three guys, and that’s what we did except it wasn’t the same three guys I thought would qualify. I got surprised in that aspect,” Ben Ward said. “Austin Hamilton at 126 and Winston Ward at 138 were returning state qualifiers and I was expecting them to make it, but both of those guys had really tough brackets in the region, and both of them came up one match short. It’ll be good for them next year. Jeremiah Cope, my 225-pounder, was one match away from making it to state, too.”
The Greenback wrestling team remains one of the top programs in Class A-AA and has sent at least one wrestler each year to the state tournament. The team filled 12 of 14 weight classes for the first time this year.
“It’s the most I’ve fielded since I’ve been the coach at Greenback, so in eight years, that’s the most kids we’ve had come out for the wrestling program, so that’s success in itself,” Ward said. “To be able to take three young guys to state, I’m very well pleased with that. Anytime you go through a sports season, whether it be football or wrestling, you’re going to face adversity. We faced that, we had some injuries that sat some guys out. ... We had the flu bug the week before region, so we had to cancel practice that week and that really hurt us. All the adversity we went through, you can look at that as a setback, but I kind of look at that as that will prepare us and make us more hungry for next year and give us something to work for toward the summer. I see a lot of success in our future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.