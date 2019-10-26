Greenback weathers past Midway

Driving rain and a strong secondary performance from Midway slowed down Greenback’s potent passing attack, but the Cherokees showed enough offensive variety and leaned on a stout defensive performance to shut out the Green Wave 33-0 Friday night.
The win locks Greenback (7-2, 5-0 Region 2-1A) into at least a share of the region title and gives the Cherokees the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Braden Carnes was limited to 191 yards in the air and was intercepted twice but still passed for three touchdowns — two to Hunter Willis — and opened the scoring on Greenback’s first possession with a 30-yard run.
Carnes finished with nine completions on 15 attempts.
“We knew it was going to rain and that it might limit our passing,” Greg Ryan, Greenback head coach, said. “We sort of wanted to play in bad conditions because you never know how the weather is going to be in the playoffs. I think (Carnes) had some problems at times but overall did a good job, considering the conditions.”
Neither of the two turnovers mattered. The Cherokee defense gave up short yardage but never allowed big plays or sustained drives. Six times during the game, the Green Wave turned the ball over on downs inside Greenback territory.
“We always prepare for fourth-down plays and work on hard counts to make us not jump offsides,” Austin Belcher, linebacker, said. “The coaches knew the plays they’d probably run so they had us in good positions.”
After the early touchdown run from Carnes, Greenback built a quick 20-0 lead before field conditions limited both offenses.
Willis ended a seven-play, 65-yard drive with the first of his two touchdown receptions. The senior receiver cut outside in the end zone and Carnes hit him on a perfectly executed fade route.
Greenback gave Midway (5-4, 2-3) a short field after an exchange of punts, but the Green Wave failed on another fourth-down attempt. The Cherokees took over at the 20-yard line and a holding penalty pushed the ball back to the 15-yard line.
On the next snap, Carnes hit Duke Stinnet on a short pass in the crease. The senior jetted forward in full stride and outraced the field as time expired in the first quarter to give Greenback a 20-0 lead.
That 20-point advantage remained at halftime, and neither team moved the ball well through most of the third period. Greenback made another quick strike late in the period with a three-play, 60-yard drive. Carnes hit Willis deep, and he ran in the final five yards of a 38-yard touchdown.
The final score came when the Midway punter retrieved the last of many bad center snaps at his own 35 and got away a line-drive kick that Austin Burger caught about 10 yards downfield then returned to the Midway 31-yard line.
Trace Brown, relieving Wyatt Rutgerson (12 carries, 97 yards), had three straight carries then plunged in from one yard out to complete scoring.
Midway got an impressive effort from back Lucas Goldschmitt. The senior gained 114 yards, but Midway ran him 30 times, and Greenback bottled him up for less than two yards on all but one of his final 10 carries.
The Midway passing attack picked up 86 of its 189 total yards as Greenback picked up its second shutout of the season.
“(Goldschmitt) is a tough runner and we weren’t tackling well in the first half,” Ryan said. “We made some adjustments at halftime that helped us shut them down.”
Greenback closes out the regular season Friday traveling to Oakdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.