Greenback teams swept at home

The Greenback School Cherokees (2-6, District 2-1A) looked to snap a four-game losing streak Monday night but came up short in a 73-23 loss to the Tellico Plains High School Bears.
The Cherokees struggled on both sides of the ball due to a lack of depth and experience.
"That's it right there, it's just depth, it's our depth," Bryan Powers, Greenback head boys basketball coach, said. "We're having to play freshmen that have not played six games of JV, there's no depth there. We missed the first quarter, nine shots in the paint right at the goal. We hit those shots, we're up at the end of the first quarter. ... I think that's the No. 1 issue is our depth."
Senior center Hazen Carlton muscled his way into good position down low early in the game with his size and strength but the Bears' defense shut down the Cherokees' post attack.
"Yeah, they were playing good defense, but I feel like we just kind of went at it all the wrong way," Carlton said. "Like me, my mind was set on trying to get fouls called and I didn't really pull any tonight like I have in previous games, so I had to switch it up and start shooting from the outside. Our team needs to come together, just find something that's working and just go with it because we may not have had the best regular season, but we've got the tournament coming up and that's all that matters, so we've just got to work 'til then and try to fix what's going on and turn the season around."
Although forced to play a handful of underclassmen this season, Powers believes the experience should prove beneficial in the long run.
"It'll be valuable for them," he said. "It's rough right now, you know, because they're learning and kind of what we've done with Conner (Morton) all year, you've just got to remember that they're freshmen. There's things that older kids may know, they don't know yet, so it's just a lot of patience right now — that's all we can do with this team."
"I feel like it's hurt a little bit just because, of course, we're having to be in better shape," Carlton added. "At the end of the day, it just comes down to who wants it more, so we've just got to work on it. If that means extra sprints, that means extra sprints — just whatever we've got to do."
The Cherokees will have another tough matchup Thursday when they face the Loudon High School Redskins in a cross-county rivalry.
"I mean, as long as I'm working, they're going to work," Powers said. "As long as I'm still going, they're still going to go. You know, it all goes back to me and if I quit, they're going to quit. If I keep going, they're going to keep going, so I just have to remember that."
Lady Cherokees fall
The Greenback School Lady Cherokees (9-12, 6-2 District 2-1A) saw an early first-quarter lead quickly disappear Monday en route to a 67-38 loss to the Tellico Plains High School Lady Bears.
"I mean, you've got to play teams that are going to push you to get better, and Tellico's one of those teams that across the board for the most part, every player is a couple inches taller than what we've got on the floor," Angie Lucier, Greenback head girls basketball coach, said. "We took it at them, and we were able to draw some fouls. We couldn't knock down some shots. I knew with the press, I felt like we'd be able to break it, and we did and we got looks, but they didn't fall."
The Lady Cherokees were outmatched in size and struggled to successfully crash the boards in the first half, which led to a 37-15 deficit at halftime.
Lucier challenged her team to play more aggressive in the second half and was pleased with the response.
"I felt like in the second half, we did a much job pulling offensive boards," she said. "In the first half, we had opportunities for offensive boards, we had position, but didn't go up and get them, so I was happy with that in the second half, we were able to go back up and get some of those and actually go back up and score with them. You can't take anything away from Tellico; they're big, they shoot the ball well, they push the floor and when you're not 100 percent healthy, that's not a good combination to have to try to play, especially when we played three really tough games last week and one of those without Anna (Morris)."
The team suffered a minor scare when shooting guard Kierra Bishop went down with an ankle injury. Senior point guard Anna Morris was also not 100 percent after coming down with the flu last week.
"Yeah, she just turned her ankle a little bit," Lucier said. "She was walking a little bit, her leg's a little tender but nothing ... I think she should be fine for Thursday. Anna missed Friday because of the flu, so she wasn't 100 percent on herself. I got a couple of others that are suspect. They say they're OK, but you don't know. This time of the year that happens, and you have to depend on people to step up."
The Lady Cherokees will look to get back in the win column at 6 p.m. Thursday when they travel to take on the Loudon High School Lady Redskins.
"I'm hoping that we're going to bounce back from these losses and, hopefully, play well on Thursday when we go to Loudon — it's always an intense place to play," Lucier said. "There's lots of distractions going on in the stands, so we've got to pull ourselves back together and get back to where we were, finishing things and not giving up the points that we've been giving up."
