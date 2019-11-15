Greenback storms by Coalfield in rematch

Greenback wanted to duplicate the quick start it got in a mid-season win over Coalfield when Braden Carnes and Duke Stinnett combined for a touchdown pass on the Cherokees’ second offensive play.

Carnes and Stinnett were even quicker in the second-round game of the TSSAA Class 1A playoffs Friday night on Cooper Field.

After the defense forced a three-and-out, Stinnett took a Carnes pass in the right flat, moved down the sideline then veered inside for a 51-yard touchdown reception to open scoring on the first Greenback play from scrimmage.

The Cherokees never looked back en route to a 56-16 victory. They took a 21-point first-quarter lead that extended to 34 at halftime.

“We came out and took care of business early,” Carnes said. “That play was a big momentum going forward, which carried out the rest of the game.”

As the top seed remaining after Oliver Springs surprised Region 1 champion Cloudland, the Cherokees will host Oliver Springs in Friday’s quarterfinal game. Greenback defeated Oliver Springs 50-0 in September.

Against Coalfield, Carnes finished 11 of 12 passing for 156 yards with two touchdowns, running his season total to 47 scoring strikes.

Stinnett finished with seven receptions for 125 yards. His sure hands contrasted starkly with the misfortunes for talented Coalfield quarterback Peyton McKinney, who had several passes dropped and finished with three completions in 16 attempts.

McKinney was also intercepted by Wyatt Rutgerson on the second Coalfield possession. That turnover led to a 1-yard run off a direct snap to Holden Willis and a 14-0 Greenback lead with five minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Another Coalfield turnover gave Greenback a 21-0 lead entering the second period. After Willis snared his only reception of the game — a 23-yarder — Carnes found Alex Belcher from 11 yards out to cap a four-play, 25-yard drive.

A 35-yard keeper from Carnes, who finished as Greenback’s top rusher with 66 yards on five carries, ended another short drive after a poor Coalfield punt.

About the only error for the Cherokees in the first half came after Willis scored his second 1-yard touchdown run to end an eight-play, 84-yard drive.

Lucas Holmes had a strong night on point-after kicks and kickoffs other than one missed kick after a Willis score, which prevented the mercy-rule clock that begins when the margin is 35 points. The first half ended at 34-0.

Holmes made up for that miss with several nice kickoffs. Greenback’s special teams pinned Coalfield deep on several kickoffs, including the opening kick when McKinney bobbled a low line-drive and forced the Yellow Jackets to start at their own 14-yard line.

“I can’t give enough credit to our kickoff team,” Greg Ryan, Greenback head coach, said. “We had them pinned down several times throughout the night on their kickoff returns. It was a really good field-position game for us.”

Ryan complimented the defensive performance. Greenback limited Coalfield to 206 yards on 56 plays. McKinney’s poor passing statistics combined with 61 yards on 13 rushes for the most dangerous Coalfield carrier.

Greenback did have some problems in the kicking game. In addition to turning the ball over twice when downfield blockers were hit by line-drive punts, the Cherokees failed to cover a squib kickoff opening the second half.

That mistake led to Coalfield’s only offensive score. McKinney, shifting to running back, took a toss 25 yards to break the shutout.

Willis responded with a 45-yard kickoff return, and Rutgerson scored on a 10-yard blast four plays later to redress the lone defensive slip-up.

With a running clock, Coalfield got its second score when the Greenback second unit fumbled deep in its own territory and Colton Kees scooped and scored.

Even that mishap was followed by Greenback glory as Dakota Garland hit Brennan Duggan on a short pass which the eighth-grader converted for a 68-yard touchdown.

“Our goal was to come out and jump on them early,” Ryan said. “(Stinnett) makes five or six guys miss on that first touchdown. When you get off to that kind of start, the guys really get into the game.”