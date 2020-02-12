Greenback star signs with South Florida

Holden Willis grew up dreaming of playing Division 1 football, and that dream came true Feb. 5 as he signed his letter of intent with the University of South Florida Bulls.
“It was fun, it’s a burden I get to lift off my shoulders, relief that it’s all over and that I don’t have to worry about picking up phone calls or going to camps or doing any of that anymore,” Willis said. “It was a great moment, and it’s something I’ll never get to go through again.”
Willis held offers from Austin Peay, Georgetown, Indiana State, Jacksonville State, Massachusetts and Tulane. He also received a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Tennessee.
His decision to sign with the Bulls came on the heels of an official campus visit and in-home visit last month from USF head coach Jeff Scott and tight ends coach Joey King.
“I would always email the coaches, like MTSU, ETSU, UTC and all those, but I was always adding Clemson in there, texting Amari (Rodgers) all the time and do stuff like that,” Willis said. “I got the news that Coach Scott went to South Florida, and I knew that Coach King was there. Coach King actually recruited me when he was at Coastal Carolina, so when they both got there, Coach King mentioned me to Coach Scott and I got on the phone with Coach Scott, and he offered me a scholarship and wanted me to come down there on a visit.”
Willis said the recruiting process challenged him.
“It was a test. It really tested my patience because a lot of times I would get three or four texts from different coaches in one week and then the very next week, I’d have nothing, not a single thing,” he said. “I think that the longest I would go without having contact with a coach was almost a month, so there were some times when I was questioning and saying, ‘Well, maybe I need to text one school from now on and try to get an offer and just go there.’ There was a lot of different stuff that I thought about, stuff that I was going to do and stuff that we didn’t do, but we had the patience to wait it out and things kept coming.”
Scott is excited to add an athletic player of Willis’ size and abilities.
“Holden is another one that we’re just fired up about,” Scott said. “I think he started off his career as a wide receiver and also played on the defensive side of the ball. From Greenback, Tenn., he’s from a small town, great community, great program that he’s coming out of, but he never came off the field in high school. He was just that guy that stayed on the field every snap, played his heart out.”
Before taking over at USF in December, Scott served five years as the co-offensive coordinator at Clemson University, where he first developed a relationship with Willis.
Willis is projected as a tight end for the Bulls.
“I actually had the opportunity to meet him and coach him at our football camp at Clemson two years earlier, and I remember him from that just how athletic he was,” Scott said. “When you’re looking for these tight ends, you’re looking for these big-bodied guys that are very athletic, can be a mismatch … and, yes, he’s going to have to add some weight when he gets here, but it’s easier to take an athletic guy with the big frame that can run and add weight to him, appropriately, than maybe somebody that’s a little bit heavier that maybe is, athletically, not exactly where you want them to be. I think he’s a guy that we’re going to be able to move around to be able to create some mismatches.”
Willis could be expected to contribute in a “hybrid” role similar to former Clemson tight end and National Football League draft pick Jordan Leggett.
“It wasn’t as bad as you would think, I mean, that’s like telling a running back he’s going to become a fullback or something like that,” Willis said. “The position they want me in at tight end is more of a like a hybrid tight end, like a vertically stretched, athletic tight end that can down the field and run routes ... I’ll still be doing receiver things but just in a closer-to-the-quarterback situation. I can fit in and block a linebacker instead of fitting in to block a corner, or I can run outbreaking routes from inside of instead of having to run deep-over-top routes from the outside.”
Willis was a dynamic threat on both sides of the ball in high school but primarily cemented himself as a dangerous offensive target for the Cherokees.
He finished the season with 73 receptions for 1,729 yards and 32 total touchdowns and set the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association record with 28 touchdown receptions. He was a playmaker on defense, recording 45 tackles, 34 assists and one interception but also served as the team’s punter, averaging 40.4 yards per kick.
In addition, Willis was named the 2019 All-County Player of the Year, Region 2-1A Most Valuable Player and was selected to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association and Tennessee Football Coaches Association All-State first teams, as well as the MaxPreps Small School All-American team. He also received the 2019 Tennessee Titans Class 1A Mr. Football Award — Greenback’s third winner in four years.
“It goes without being said, he’ll arguably go down as one of Greenback’s best football players,” Greg Ryan, Greenback head football coach, said. “I mean, he’s done all the whole All-County, All-Region, All-State multiple times, and then to break a state record for touchdowns in a single season was something that won’t go unnoticed. We’re all excited to follow his career at South Florida, and we expect big things for him when he gets there.”
Although Willis will make the leap to Division 1, he believes the transition should not come as much of a shock.
The Bulls will begin summer camp June 22 and will kick off the season Sept. 5 against the University of Texas Longhorns in Austin.
“I think it can be fairly quick due to the fact that I’ve been in camps all across the east side of the country and after the fact that I’ve camped and going back and looking at some of the results and stuff, I’ve been in camps with some of the top players in the nation,” Willis said. “There were some receivers there that were committed to Purdue, North Carolina, Ohio State, all over the place, and I finished eighth in that, so that just kind of boosted my confidence and showed me that even though it is 1A, it doesn’t matter what the title of it is, I just got to play to my game. I’m pretty excited to step into that and see how it goes.”
