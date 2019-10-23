After three overtime periods Thursday, fans, players and coaches waited anxiously for the game-deciding kick to determine the 2019 District 4-1A tournament champion.
The Greenback School Lady Cherokees took a 1-0 lead in a sudden death second shootout with a goal from Jenna McConnell, which meant all the pressure was on goalkeeper Angelita Astudillo to make one more save that could give the Lady Cherokees their first district tournament title in 10 years.
“I thought, ‘Oh my, I’m going to die,’ to be honest,” Astudillo said. “He (Rob Fox) gave me a lot of confidence, and that’s what he’s always done. He’s pretty much raised me like a kid, just like every other girl he’s raised ... he’s their father. He gave me a lot of confidence, and I knew with him standing there cheering me on, I’d be all right.”
The oncoming kick traveled upward as Astudillo leaped and deflected the ball to preserve the 1-0 win over the Polk County High School Lady Wildcats.
“I freaked out, my heart dropped,” Astudillo said. “I was like, ‘Please let this be outside the goal.’ It made me happy when it finally went out, and we actually won for the first time in 10 years. It’s exciting. I don’t like taking all the credit because I wouldn’t be where I’m at without my team, without my girls, but it felt really freaking good to get that goal and win.”
Greenback head coach Rob Fox trusted the game in Astudillo’s sure hands.
“Angelita’s fantastic, she’s had a really good season,” Fox said. “We did some award discussions, but off the top of my head, she’s got like an 83 percent save percentage before the tournament. She’s doing really well. I hate PKs ... I’ve always hated to have any game decided by PKs, but on the other side of it, I knew I had a pretty good keeper. This is the first one in my six years that I’ve been here that we’ve finished in PKs. She is a unique bird. She’s the most calm, and I think that’s part of the reason why she does so well is because nothing rattles her.”
The teams were close in regulation and both timed overtime periods, which forced the game into a penalty kick shootout. Each team was allowed five kicks.
Greenback and Polk County tied 3-3 in the first shootout, which forced a sudden death shootout. Greenback’s Anna Morris missed the first kick, but the Lady Wildcats missed off target on their first kick to keep the score tied.
McConnell then followed up with the eventual game-winning goal — a situation she never envisioned.
“Before we got the second goal, I got my hopes down a little bit,” McConnell said. “I thought we were kind of done for a little bit, but we had to get back up and cheer on Lita. I knew that we had a second shot at it, and as soon as we had a second shot, I knew we could pull out the win. Personally, I wasn’t picked to take PK shots — that’s usually not my thing. I was pretty nervous. When Anna missed the first one, I got a little scared. When the other girl missed the second one, it was my turn up. I didn’t know what was going to happen, which way it was going to go. I had to focus and stay confident that I could make that kick.”
Fox bent over and kept his eyes glued on the back of the net as McConnell made the most unlikely, yet best, shot of her high school career.
“It was sudden death, so that puts even more pressure on them,” he said. “Jenna, it was really nice to see her do that because she has a bad habit of shooting high. I was standing there the whole time, kind of crouching down because I’m thinking, ‘I’ve got to keep this ball down somehow.’ She did, so it was fantastic. When they missed, that’s all we needed.”
Despite the drama, Fox was ecstatic to defeat Polk County for the district tournament championship after a three-year run.
“For whatever coincidental reason in the last three years, we’ve met Polk County in the district championship match, and until tonight, we’ve lost,” he said. “We finally got that monkey off our back. It’s tremendous. These girls have really worked hard. We’re finally in a position where we can compete with some of the better programs. I think that one time we won 10 years ago, I think that’s the only time we ever won the district. We’re 22 years old, and this is only the second time we’ve ever won the district. It’s big. I’ve been sweating this game for a long time.”
The Lady Cherokees hosted Cumberland Gap on Tuesday after presstime for the Region 2-1A semifinals.
