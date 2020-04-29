Greenback senior emerges in limited action

Before entering his senior season on the diamond at Greenback School, Kaden Necaise never expected to live out his dream of playing baseball at the next level.
After moving from Mississippi and playing sparingly during in high school, Necaise knew this spring was his last chance to make a name.
“Just me and the boys, we were hitting every night, we were going to the cages every single night, getting ready for the season. We just wanted to go back to state, and everybody on the team had the same mindset of, ‘Let’s go win it again’,” Necaise said. “Everybody kind of counted us out after everyone left, so we kind of had that chip on our shoulders like, ‘All right, we’ve got to win it to show that we’re still here’.”
Necaise has held a glove and bat for most of his life but admits baseball has not been an easy journey.
“I started when I was like (4 years old) I think, and when I was about 11 or 12, I quit and I played football because I loved football ... I was bigger than everyone, that was my sport,” he said. “When I got back into middle school in eighth grade, I started playing again and started playing travel ball and just kind of fell back in love with baseball. I just started playing that year-round again and just getting back into it. It took me a little while to catch back up with everyone, but by sophomore and junior year, I was back into it fully.”
After moving to Tennessee, Necaise attended Heritage High School where he was a part of the Mountaineers’ baseball program. He saw limited action in his first two years, which led him to transfer to Greenback by his junior year.
He was forced to miss the Cherokees’ state championship run last year due to transfer rules but was still able to play travel ball.
“It was just kind of hard to come in there (Heritage), and I moved here from Mississippi and started playing, and it was just kind of hard to come in there and get a spot,” Necaise said. “Because of TSSAA rules, I had to sit out last year, so it was super hard sitting out and watching them go to state because that was all of my best friends. I watched them a lot, but it was hard not being able to play with them.”
Following the graduation of most starters from last year’s team, Necaise knew this spring was his final chance to step up into a starting role under first-year head coach Justin Ridenour.
“He transferred from Heritage so he didn’t play last year, so I didn’t really know much about him when he got here, but he always wanted to talk to me about baseball, so I knew he was a fan of the game and in love with the game,” Ridenour said. “When we were doing some fall workouts and stuff, I could see good arm strength and good pop off the bat and just a guy that wants to get better and wanted to compete, so those are a few things that stuck out in my mind.”
Necaise showed promise in the preseason and stepped up to the plate in the first two games of the season before the cancellation of the season.
In two games, he totaled two doubles, two triples, a home run and 12 RBIs in just nine at-bats.
“I think he had played some good travel ball in the summer, so I knew he had been playing baseball even if hadn’t necessarily played for a high school, so he was getting valuable at-bats and good reps,” Ridenour said. “For me, I knew he was going to be a good player for us just with the things I saw in practice. He hit in the three spot in the order for us and played short stop and was also a reliever on the mound, so just from those few weeks of practice, I knew he was going to be a big contributor.”
Prior to the start of the season, Necaise committed to Tennessee Wesleyan University but has since decommitted. He will look to go to a junior college and already has several schools interested.
He credits playing travel ball as a means of gaining exposure.
“I haven’t really made the decision yet right now, but probably Cleveland State, Roane State or Columbia State are the top three right now,” Necaise said. “Travel ball and showcases — I was at a showcase every weekend it seemed like. I was just always somewhere talking to a new coach, a lot of going to showcases and seeing coaches and knowing new people, it helps to know everybody.”
Necaise hopes to graduate in two years and transfer to a Division 1 school for the chance to fulfill a lifelong dream.
“When I was little, I remember college baseball and the World Series and just thinking, ‘Wow, I can’t wait to be there one day’,” he said. “Hopefully, I get the opportunity after junior college and go somewhere big.”
