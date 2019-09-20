Greenback routs Oliver Springs

It was obvious Greenback had a bone to pick with Oliver Springs on Friday night.
The reasons why are being kept close to the vest, but a 20-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Braden Carnes to senior wide receiver Holden Willis with four minutes, 22 seconds left in a 50-0 rout spoke volumes.
The Cherokees wanted to send a message to the Bobcats, and they did so in ruthless fashion.
“There were a few issues we had with them last year — one of them was visually seen by us and the other we were told about, but that’s beside the point,” Greg Ryan, Greenback head coach, said. “The biggest thing is we wanted to improve from last week in all aspects of the game, and I think we did that.”
Part of the problem stems from a poor performance by Greenback (3-2, 2-0 Region 2-1A), albeit in a win, against Oliver Springs (3-2, 0-1) in last season’s regular-season meeting. The Bobcats consistently dropped eight defenders into coverage and limited a Cherokee offense that had averaged 51.5 points per game to 28.
Greenback wasted little time announcing it wouldn’t be slowed again as Carnes connected with senior wide receiver Duke Stinnett up the seam for a 65-yard touchdown on its first play from scrimmage.
A screen pass on fourth and goal on the Cherokees’ ensuing possession resulted in the first of four touchdown connections between Carnes and Willis. The duo also linked up on a 56-yard bomb and a 3-yard fade in the corner of the end zone to tally three of their scores in the first 12:19 of the game.
Carnes completed all 14 of his passes for 322 yards and six touchdowns while Willis hauled in seven catches for 122 yards. Stinnett also eclipsed the century mark in receiving with 109 yards on four receptions.
“Oliver Springs is a team that held us to 28 points, and that hadn’t happened in a while up to that point,” Willis said. “When I got back in that locker room (after the Homecoming ceremony), the atmosphere was much different than it was in warmups. We were ready to get back out here.”
Senior running back Wyatt Rutgerson capped the first-half scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run to set up a running clock after halftime, but that wasn’t enough for the Cherokees to call off the dogs.
Greenback started the second half the same way it did the first — a 65-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, this time finding the hands of senior wide receiver Blake Fields — and several delays with the clock running prevented another score until Willis hauled in his fourth touchdown late in the fourth.
Friday may have been personal, but it was also a definitive statement that the Cherokees are well beyond the issues that plagued them during their 0-2 start.
“We’ve grown so much,” Carnes said. “We’re correcting our mistakes day by day, and even with as good as we played today, there are still little things we can get better at. That’s what is exciting about this team, and I couldn’t be more proud of everybody about how hard we’ve worked since those two losses and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”
The future may include another meeting with Oliver Springs in the Class 1A playoffs, which means it may want to avoid upsetting Greenback again.
“I told the guys before the game that there’s a very strong likelihood that we play them again at some point, so let’s put them on the bus saying, ‘I’d hate to go back to Greenback another time',” Ryan said. “I think we made that statement loud and clear.”
