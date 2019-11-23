Greenback rolls through Oliver Springs

After Greenback torched its defense for several long touchdown passes in a regular season win, Oliver Springs decided to take away that threat in the TSSAA Class 1A quarterfinals Friday night.
Maybe giving up the short passing game to the highest-scoring tandem in Greenback history, including Mr. Football finalist wide receiver Holden Willis, wasn’t such a good idea.
“We just took what they gave us,” Willis said. “The first game (Oliver Springs) covered tight but tonight they were bailing. So we were running everything short and just took what they gave us.”
Braden Carnes found Willis on seven of his first eight completions. Two of Willis’ 11 receptions went for touchdowns, and an opportunistic Cherokee defense took care of the rest as Greenback beat Oliver Springs 35-0.
The Cherokees (11-2) advance to the semifinals and will play host to South Pittsburg (12-0) on Friday night.
The two scoring catches give Willis 26 for the year, moving him into a tie atop the TSSAA records with Nathan Johnson of Independence High, who got his in 2015.
The first Willis score came as Greenback faced fourth-and-4 at the Bobcat 34. Carnes found the 6-foot-4 wideout and Willis, who amassed 203 receiving yards Friday, did the rest by breaking tackles and speeding into the end zone to finish a nine-play, 90-yard drive.
Oliver Spring moved into Cherokee territory but suffered its first lost fumble. Four plays later Carnes found Willis in stride down the left sideline for a 32-yard strike and 14-0 first quarter lead which held to the half.
Oliver Springs hurt any chance it had with four turnovers, including two costly mistakes that ruined good drives in the third quarter.
Alex Belcher stripped the ball from a Bobcat back one play after Greenback had been stopped on a fourth down at the 28-yard line, and Derrell Bailey Jr. recovered. After a nice run after catch by Duke Stinnett, Wyatt Rutgerson took a delayed handoff 16 yards for a 21-0 lead.
Oliver Springs responded with three first downs and moved into the Greenback red zone, but Blake Fields picked off a Blake Crass pass at the 10-yard line. His short return and an Oliver Springs penalty — one of 22 infractions the teams combined for — led to another Cherokee score.
Greenback marched 67 yards in eight plays, mixing pass and run effectively, with Rutgerson scoring from six yards out.
Yet another turnover, coming one play after a Bobcat receiver dropped a sure touchdown reception, led to the final score and a running clock with 10 minutes left in the game.
With a tackle-breaking run on a short reception, Willis came one yard shy of scoring his third touchdown of the game, which would have given him sole possession of the TSSAA record.
After the Cherokees moved back five yards on one of their 12 penalties, Carnes kept the ball for a 6-yard touchdown run that capped the scoring and started the mercy rule after Lucas Holmes converted his fifth PAT.
Greenback limited the rush-centered Bobcat attack to 156 total yards. Playing eight in the box and daring Oliver Springs to pass proved successful, and Crass finished 6 of 17 for 49 yards with one interception.
The Bobcats managed only one successful pass in the second half on nine attempts, and that 5-yard completion came on a fourth-and-10 play.
“I’m not sure how many yards in penalties we had, but it’s probably close to their total offense,” Greg Ryan, Greenback head coach, said. “We’ve got to straighten that up, but overall, we bent but didn’t break. To hold a team to zero points in the quarterfinals, we’re obviously happy.”
Each team was assessed for 135 penalty yards with several personal fouls and unsportsmanlike conduct calls. Greenback survived without any players being ejected.
