Greenback rolls past Lenoir City

From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, the Greenback School Cherokees (4-2, 2-0 Region 2-1A) were in full command Friday night en route to a 51-7 blowout against the Lenoir City High School Panthers (1-5, 0-2 Region 4-5A).
Although it was the first meeting between the two programs, GBS head football coach Greg Ryan treated the win as he would any other on the schedule.
"All games for this team just keeps building confidence," he said. "It's not about our opponent, it's about how we play. We'll go over Monday to watch film in a 51-7 ballgame and see mistakes that we made, but the good news is these kids want to learn from those mistakes and not make the same mistakes twice, and we've done a really good job of that."
The Cherokees struck early in the first quarter thanks to back-to-back completions from senior quarterback Braden Carnes to Duke Stinnett and Holden Willis. GBS running back Wyatt Rutgerson capped off the drive on the next play with a 10-yard touchdown run to give the Cherokees a 7-0 lead.
Lenoir City's offense was forced to punt on the ensuing drive, which quickly led to another Greenback scoring drive. Carnes completed a 24-yard pass to Stinnett and followed up on the next play with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Willis to go up 14-0.
The Panthers' defense came alive to start the second quarter with three consecutive sacks by Matthew Wright, Josh Mejia and Jonah Rittenhouse, followed by an Garrett Woods interception on 4th and 37. However, the Panthers' offense failed to finish the drive and was forced to punt again.
The Cherokees quickly responded after taking over on their own 24-yard line when Carnes threw a quick strike to Willis, who then turned up field 74 yards for a third score.
The Panthers struggled to contain the Cherokees' passing attack all night.
"Boy, Greenback's a talented team," Jeff Cortez, LCHS head football coach, said. "I think they should be gunning for or preparing for 15 weeks of football. We struggled to stop them at times, and we struggled to move the ball. What I do know is I saw young men on our squad that were playing hard, whether we gave whatever points there were tonight — we saw that kids were playing hard, and that's the message I gave our guys at the end."
After forcing another three-and-out, the Cherokees put together a five-play scoring drive that was capped off by another quick throw and run from Carnes to Stinnett for 59 yards.
The game continued to unravel for the Panthers when Greenback's Trace Brown recovered a fumbled snap on the Panthers' first play of the ensuing drive, which led to a 20-yard touchdown pass from Carnes to Willis — their third touchdown hookup of the first half.
"I thought we did pretty well," Carnes said. "They were kind of playing a bend, don't break defense. The defensive backs played off the receivers, so we didn't necessarily get to take as many shots down the field like we would like to, so we took advantage of the short game."
Just before the end of the half, the Cherokees managed to score a late touchdown thanks to an interception by linebacker Josiah Millsaps, which set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Brown to give Greenback a 41-0 lead at the break.
The Cherokees continued a dominant performance in the third quarter when Carnes hooked up with Willis for a 65-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second half to extend the lead to 48-0.
Carnes and Willis showcased their explosiveness as as quarterback-receiver tandem once again as Carnes finished the game 12 of 18 for 329 yards and five touchdowns, while Willis hauled in five catches for 206 yards and four touchdowns.
"From the get-go, I could tell when we were running slants, they were in a zone — they didn't run man," Willis said. "When you run a slant across the middle, the corner wasn't trailing, he was still bailing. Once we realized that, we started running stuff deep because they didn't backpedal. A lot of teams don't backpedal against us. They think two high's enough and they can keep everything underneath, so once we realized they were in a zone, we just played the way we play and that's where the touchdowns came from."
The Cherokees' final score came early in the fourth quarter when Lucas Holmes nailed a 33-yard field goal.
Lenoir City responded on its last offensive drive thanks to two chunk-play passes from quarterback Mason Stanley to Adam Stigall and Nathan Conway. Stanley capped off the drive with a 21-yard pass to Stigall to give the Panthers their only score of the night to close out the game.
"For the most part, the offensive line communicated really well," Ryan said. "Braden had to check off a few times and change protections and get us out of a bad run into a good one, and he did that really well. We're getting better week to week, and that's good to see."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.