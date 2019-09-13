The Greenback Cherokees dropped a pair of games to bigger schools to start the season, but that ended Friday night as the they won their fifth straight over Class 2A rival Oneida, 20-7.
“The atmosphere in the locker room, you could really tell it changed our mindset,” Holden Willis, receiver, said. “The practices this week were the best practices we’ve had all year. In the locker room we were serious. … It showed tonight.”
Defense dominated the night for both sides, but Greenback’s high-powered passing attack had its moments including a first-quarter touchdown.
After a stagnant first two offensive drives that saw the Cherokees gain just 2 yards, Greenback (2-2) found itself in third and long. This time Braden Carnes had different ideas. The senior took a hard hit as he threw, finding Willis for a 74-yard touchdown.
“We came out a little slow and weren’t clicking on all cylinders,” Carnes said. “Whenever we saw that safety roll down, it looked like it was maybe a safety blitz, I figured we’d have Holden (Willis) one-on-one on the outside. With a guy like Holden, as big and good as he is you have to give that guy a shot.”
That was the first of what would be a huge night for Holden. The senior receiver hauled in six catches for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The defenses continued to control the game into the second quarter as both teams forced and recovered fumbles including a Joseph Luckadoo strip sack on Carnes that ended a promising Cherokees drive at the Indians’ 34-yard line.
Immediately after the play, the game went into a lightning delay that would last 36 minutes.
“I think the rain delay possibly helps the away team more than it hurts them,” Greg Ryan, Greenback head coach, said. “If there was a huge momentum swing, I didn’t see it, but I think it was good for us. The fact that we got to go in and drink some more water and sit down for a minute and get ready to go.”
The Cherokee defense came out of the break just as sharp as they were before, and they would make their biggest play of the night two plays later.
Senior Darrell Bailey Jr. sacked Elijah West while knocking the ball out and Hazen Carleton picked it up, running it in for a Greenback touchdown.
The turnover was the second of four on the night for Oneida (3-1), helping keep the Cherokees’ defense off the field and fresh.
“They were huge,” Carnes, who intercepted a West pass in the first half, said. “It seemed like every time we got off the field it was three-and-out and we were back on the field. The way they (defense) played and how they got us the ball back was huge.”
Greenback took its 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter, but Oneida put together a 17-play, 91-yard touchdown drive that spanned 11:35 to cut the Greenback lead to one possession with six minutes left.
There was no panic from the Cherokees' offense who responded with perhaps their best drive of the night, a six-play, 77-yard drive that was capped off by another Carnes to Willis connection — this one from 48 yards.
“It’s a 12-yard out route by the outside guy,” Willis said. “I knew the ball was going to be in the air when I turned, and I turned and the throw was a little high so I high pointed it. By the time I turned around there was three of them there and I got the sideline found some space and ran it.”
The touchdown proved to be enough to put the Indians away as the Greenback defense got one more stop before running out the clock to improve to 2-2.
