Greenback lineman making big impact

Standing 6 feet 5 inches tall and 280 pounds, Tyler “Bubba” Jeffries quickly captures the eye every time he takes the field on Friday nights.
Greenback School head football coach Greg Ryan knew he had a special player when he saw Jeffries as a sixth-grader.
“I first met Bubba when he was probably somewhere around the sixth grade,” Ryan said. “His family at first made contact with us and said that they were interested in coming to Greenback. He was playing middle school ball at William Blount, so then he ends up coming to us as an eighth-grader because he knows that at Greenback, if the middle school and the high school’s in the same building, eighth-graders can play high school football.”
Ryan was immediately impressed with Jeffries’ raw strength.
“We see him in the weight room,” Ryan said. “He’s an eighth-grader, but, obviously, he’s got a full beard ... he’s a 6-foot-4, 275-(pound) kid. You wouldn’t recognize he’s an eighth-grader. A lot of kids you see, you can see a big eighth-grader — that’s not terribly uncommon to see a big eighth-grader. To see a kid that’s strong and mature like Bubba was from the first time we saw him was very unusual, so we knew we had something special from the get-go.”
Jeffries did not see much playing time in the first half of the season last year, but eventually became a starting lineman.
Combining natural ability and learning under veteran players such as Reese Plemons and Derrell Bailey Jr., Jeffries’ rise was inevitable.
“When I first got here, I didn’t really know the system at all,” Jeffries said. “I had to learn from Reese and Derrell, and they taught me a lot, got me in the hang of playing in a 1A division coming down from a 6A school. It was a lot different. Reese, he taught me all the plays, he showed me all the techniques and things I could use. Derrell, the same thing. He’s still showing me stuff I can do better for next season when he’s gone and show other people.
“When the season started, I got to play maybe like seven snaps in the first half against Loudon at the very beginning of the season,” he added. “After the Loudon game, I just showed them what I could do and they started playing me more.”
Even with his size, Jeffries admits he had doubts facing talented high school upperclassmen in the trenches.
“Well, I really thought I was going to lose every battle I went up against,” he said. “I thought I could keep up with them, but I mean just using different techniques, I figured it out. I didn’t really know how to handle it mentally sometimes. When we played Whitwell last year in the semifinals, I played OK, but I got a lot more experience from the past games, and it kind of helped me a lot more trying to figure out what to do.”
Jeffries finished 2018 with 11 tackles, 12 assists, three tackles for loss and one sack.
Coaches from around the country took notice of Jeffries’ unique situation, which led to several Division 1 camp invites over the summer, including stops at Clemson, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
He left an impression at all three.
“The first camp I went to this summer was the Oklahoma camp,” Jeffries said. “Bill Bedenbaugh, he’s the offensive line coach, he taught me a lot of stuff out there. I brought it all back here when I went to more camps to Tennessee. I just showed out over there from what he taught me. I did some more stuff over at Clemson. Robbie Caldwell, he’s the other offensive line coach at Clemson, he’s another amazing offensive line coach. He had some different technique-type stuff. From the camp experience over the summer, it was great and gave me some new techniques that I could use.”
Jeffries received his first official offer from Mississippi State on Thursday. Oregon coaches flew in over the summer to observe workouts with Jeffries and Bailey Jr.
“Obviously, when the guys come in to recruit Derrell or Holden (Willis) or Braden Carnes or whoever, they always ask us about any underclassmen,” Ryan said. “Well, of course, Bubba’s the first one always mentioned when it comes to underclassmen. From that point on, people really just took an interest and they saw a kid that’s very flexible, and they saw a kid that’s 6-foot-4, 280 (pounds) as an eighth-grader, so that will spark anyone’s interest when you tell them he’s super physical, flexible, he’s getting better every day, he’s got good feet — the whole nine yards. All these teams, such as Oklahoma, Clemson, South Carolina, Mississippi State ... they’re interested in forming a relationship with Bubba because they know he’s going to be a prospect.”
Ryan believes the offers will stack up by the time Jeffries is a senior.
“He went to Oklahoma, and they thought really highly of him,” he said. “He went to Clemson, and the offensive line coach over there called me and said, ‘Hey, just keep his head on straight, and he needs to keep working on his footwork and he’s going to mature, but he’s definitely somebody that we’re interested in.’ Then he went to Tennessee, and they thought the same thing about him. Bubba’s definitely got a very bright future. It’s hard to talk about the future because he’s still just a freshman ... it’s not like a normal kid that you’re talking about.”
In the meantime, Jeffries is focused on helping the Cherokees make their fourth trip to Cookeville in five years.
Through seven games this season, Jeffries has 24.5 tackles, 25 assists, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack, while sharing both sides of the line with Bailey Jr., a Virginia Tech commit.
“It’s big because obviously, it takes five when you’re talking about the offensive line,” Ryan said. “Derrell’s getting recruited defensively, and Bubba’s getting recruited offensively, but to have two really good guys that’s Division 1 prospects on one line, that don’t happen a lot ... especially for that to happen in single A, a small town like Greenback, that’s huge for those kids and huge for the whole community. It’s big for us.”
Jeffries is projected to play along the offensive line at the next level.
“My goal by my senior year, I want to stay around the 300-pound range,” he said. “Most offensive linemen are in D1. I’d like to be 6-foot-6 and hopefully I’ll grow more. I’m not done, but I’m 6-foot-5 right now. Strength-wise, hopefully I can go with it and get stronger as I progress through my high school career. I’d like to get around his (Bailey Jr.) size, but a little more bulky. If I get my feet faster and stay at a good weight range, I could probably play tackle. Right now, I like playing guard a lot. Seeing myself in the future, I’ll probably be playing tackle or something.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.