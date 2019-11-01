The Greenback Cherokees took home a Region 2-A victory Friday night against Oakdale Eagles.
Greenback head coach Greg Ryan had originally planned to bench his starters once the Cherokees built a comfortable lead in their final game of the regular season. They did just that by halftime, but an unexpected factor caused Ryan to change his plan.
Quarterback Braden Carnes needed 328 passing yards to break the 3,000-yard mark. At halftime, he was 50 yards short.
“That was not the plan to get 328 yards but, if we got close, then obviously we wanted to do it,” Ryan said. “Not just for him, but for the entire team. Everybody wanted it. That’s why we played them probably longer than we normally would.”
Carnes was 12-for-15 for 356 yards and eight touchdowns in Greenback’s 66-0 victory at Oakdale (1-9, 0-6) before getting benched late in the third quarter.
Friday was the Cherokees’ eighth straight win. Greenback (8-2, 6-0) will host Unaka Nov. 8 in the first round of the playoffs.
“I felt like we clicked on all cylinders tonight,” Carnes said. “It gives us a ton of confidence. That’s eight straight for us, and we’re trying to keep that streak going. Hopefully, we can go all the way.”
The Cherokees scored on every possession until their last one, when time expired mid-drive. They wasted no time getting to work, with Carnes connecting with Holden Willis for a 2-yard touchdown a minute into the game. His next touchdown pass went to Duke Stinnett for 6 yards.
Carnes found Willis for a touchdown again — this time for 45 yards — on the first play of Greenback’s next drive.
“For the most part, everything was going right,” Carnes said. “With the o-line up front, I could have stayed back there 10 to 12 seconds. Receivers did a great job catching the ball, and they made plays when we needed them.”
Greenback’s defense also shined, allowing Oakdale 64 yards while forcing three turnovers. Stinnett intercepted Oakdale on its next possession to give Greenback the ball midfield. Carnes capped the drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Willis, putting the Cherokees ahead 26-0.
With 18 seconds left in the first quarter, Josiah Millsaps intercepted Oakdale again and returned it for a touchdown to put the Cherokees on top 33-0 heading into the second quarter.
“Defensively I don’t know that our starters gave up a single yard, let alone a first down,” Ryan said. “It was a total team win.”
On the first play of Greenback’s next drive, Carnes found Stinnett in the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown. Wyatt Rutgerson rounded out the first-half scoring when he took a screen pass from Carnes 85 yards for a touchdown and a 46-0 lead.
Rutgerson benefited from the blocking of the 6-foot-6 Derrell Bailey Jr.
“It was just really good blocks down field,” Rutgerson said. “I just had to follow Derrell the whole time. He’s a hoss.”
Greenback scored on its first play of its opening drive in the second half. Carnes connected with Blake Fields for a 35-yard touchdown.
Carnes passed the 3,000-yard mark on the first play of the Cherokees’ following possession when he connected with Stinnett for a 47-yard score to put Greenback ahead 59-0 with 2:29 left in the third quarter. That was Carnes’ 44th touchdown pass of the year.
Ryan pulled Carnes from the game at that point. His backup, Dakota Garland, rounded out the scoring as time expired in third quarter. Brandon Lindsey intercepted Oakdale to set up Greenback at the Eagles’ 5-yard line, and Garland ran it into the end zone from there.
“We want to be balanced on offense, but with that being said, this year we’ve been heavy on the passing side of it,” Ryan said. “To be able to do that, you have to have a great quarterback, great receivers, and the offensive line has to block, so we’re totally happy with the whole game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.