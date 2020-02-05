Greenback guard nets college dream

Coaches, teammates, family and friends filed into the Greenback School gymnasium Thursday to witness senior guard Anna Morris sign her basketball letter of intent with Cleveland State Community College.
“It’s incredibly special for me to be able to be in this position to go on to do what I love to do and to also go on and get a degree,” Morris said. “It’s always been a huge dream of mine, and Coach (Angie) Lucier has been so gracious to help me get there to make my dream happen.”
Morris developed a love for the game early in childhood and wanted to follow in the steps of her mother and aunt, who also played collegiate basketball.
“Probably my family, my mom and my aunt, they all played college basketball, so I played from a really, really young age,” Morris said. “It’s just always happened.”
Morris spent two years at William Blount High School before transferring to Greenback before the start of her junior year.
She credits former Lenoir City High School girls basketball coach Joe Lee for her success.
“When I started out at William Blount, I was a freshman and I just come out of middle school, so I wasn’t too hot yet, but I met a man named Coach (Joe) Lee over there,” Morris said. “He is by far the smartest man that I’ve ever talked to, and he has built me up into who I am today from coming from William Blount to Greenback to meeting Coach Lucier. He’s always been in my life and is very important to me. He’s always helped me.”
Morris quickly adjusted to her new team and instantly connected with players.
“She’s the kind of girl that’s going to come into a program, and she never held back and from the moment she stepped on the practice floor, you knew she was here to get better and she was here to push her teammates, even to the point of maybe upsetting them,” Angie Lucier, Greenback head girls basketball coach, said. “That’s just her personality — when she crosses the line to play basketball, it’s business. She’s very loving and caring but when it gets on this floor, she’s a competitor. You want everyone to feel like that, all of your players to have that attitude.”
“I knew no one, I just kind of walked in here, but everybody was very accepting,” Morris added. “They made it very easy for me to transition. I had great teammates.”
Morris was the Lady Cherokees’ leading scorer last year as starting point guard, but she has transitioned into a more dynamic role and has played all five positions this season.
“She definitely gives us depth in the offense to where she’s sometimes hard for someone to matchup against because she can play inside, and she’s also a threat outside,” Lucier said. “So to find somebody that can play her around the block and also defend her on the move is sometimes difficult for teams to do.”
Several schools took notice of Morris’ versatility and invited her to camps, but Cleveland State won her heart.
“She’s a fighter and she’s a little mean on the court, which we love about her,” Jake Wright, CSCC women’s basketball assistant coach, said. “We’re trying, for next year, to stretch the floor a little bit, and she gives us the ability to stretch the floor. It’s all about character, and her character is the best I’ve seen in a long time. She makes us a lot better from day one — from today forward. We’re just excited to have her.”
Morris is expected to primarily play at the two-guard due to her shooting and driving abilities.
“She’s going to be a two-guard for us, maybe run a little point if we need her to,” Wright said. “She can play about anything, so that gives her the ability to go one through three, about every guard position. She’s a utility player for us, and that’s where we’re going to be able to rely on her being able to know every position that way we can plug her in wherever we need her.”
Morris will look to finish her senior year on a strong note before preparing for the next level. The Lady Cherokees are poised to compete for the District 2-1A championship later this month.
“I think that I could use a little bit more work, everyone could,” she said. “I have a ton to improve on. I’m not the best player I could be yet and I don’t think ever will be, but Coach Lucier has definitely, this year, gotten me into a role to help me play the two-guard in college a lot better, so I feel a ton more prepared this year than I’ve ever felt for that position.”
