Greenback didn’t know what to expect from Harriman’s defense on Friday night, but all that did was prove it probably didn’t matter.
Braden Carnes threw five touchdown passes to lead Greenback to a 42-6 road victory that kept it unbeaten in four Region 2-1A games.
The Cherokees (6-2, 4-0) had no trouble beating Harriman last season, but that did not ease the fears of coach Greg Ryan. None of the film he watched showed Harriman lining up against an offense like Greenback’s so he said he wasn’t sure what to expect.
“We knew based off last year’s film they tried to put more pressure on the quarterback and dropped people to cover,” Ryan said. “We didn’t know if they were going to do that this year, but that’s exactly what they did. That gave us man coverage outside.”
Carnes connected with Blake Fields for a 52-yard touchdown less than 30 seconds into the game. He passed to Alex Belcher for a 62-yard touchdown two minutes later for a 14-0 lead.
Carnes’ third touchdown came on a 60-yard pass to Fields two minutes into the second quarter. Wyatt Rutgerson scored on a 1-yard run to give the Cherokees a 28-0 halftime lead.
Carnes’ fifth touchdown pass went for 46 yards to Holden Willis less than 15 seconds into the fourth quarter. He finished with 369 passing yards and nine completions on 13 attempts.
Greenback will play its final regular season home game on Friday against Midway.
“We are one step closer to being region champions and playing our first-round playoff game at home,” Ryan said. “That has been one of our goals all year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.