Greenback School announced Bryan Powers is stepping down as head boys basketball coach effective immediately following a seven-year stint.
Athletic director Jessica Spafford released a statement Feb. 25 regarding the decision. Powers will remain on staff as a teacher and head softball coach.
“He did step down,” Spafford, Greenback athletic director, said. “We always meet with our coaches at the end of the season, what can we change, what changes need to be made, and he just decided that it was time for him to step down and spend some time with Tucker, his son, and that’s totally understandable. Bryan’s been here for seven years, and it was a hard thing for him to do, I’m sure, and for us because he’s been a constant. Change is always difficult, but we appreciate the time that he gave us, and it’s time to move in a new direction.”
Powers inherited a program that went 1-25 in his first season but gradually built the team into a district and region contender. Powers guided the Cherokees to their first District 2-1A tournament title since 1985 in the 2017-18 season after upsetting the Cosby High School Eagles 61-54.
“It was my first ever high school job, and I really was excited and very thankful for the opportunity that I had, made some really good relationships with the kids, and I’ll miss the kids more than anything,” Powers said. “It’s had its ups and its downs, but at the same time, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I’m excited for what I’ve got ahead of my life. I’m finishing up my master’s degree and hope to get into administration soon, next year, hopefully, and I have a son that I hope to spend some more time with, too.”
Powers believes he made a positive impact on many players.
“The relationships I’ve made over the last seven, eight years, that’s been the best part about the job and always will be,” he said. “Getting to talk to the kids, I’ve got a class that’s graduating college this year that I still talk to pretty frequently, a pretty special class. I’ve got kids at Tennessee Tech getting their engineering degrees right now, so I feel like that I’ve had maybe a positive influence on them, and those kids have definitely made a difference in my life, so I hope I have theirs, too.”
As many as six candidates have already reached out to Spafford, and she plans to start conducting interviews in the coming weeks.
“We had a couple of people right after the Twitter announcement came out, literally just within minutes, emailing saying they were interested,” she said. “We had put in the press release possibly by the first of April, end of April, but we don’t if there’s going to be a teaching position that might open, we have no idea. We would like to have somebody within the building, of course, because that makes it a whole lot easier, but we’ve got a couple that are not teachers that have reached out to us, so it’ll be interesting to see how this process goes. We’re going to start talking some people, have some more formal interviews before school gets out.”
Spafford is interested in candidates with high school coaching experience and a proven track record.
“Of course, we want somebody that has some experience with high school basketball and someone that understands the importance of being in the gym, working the kids and holding them to a higher expectation in the classroom,” she said. “Definitely somebody that understands what education-based athletics is about. Everybody that’s applied does have some experience, so that’s a huge plus for us. I’m excited.”
