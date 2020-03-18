Greenback baseball yields mixed results

The Greenback School Cherokees got off to a hot start to the season March 9 with a 20-run win over Fulton High School in their opening game but followed up with a disappointing 6-5 loss Thursday to cross-county foe Lenoir City High School.

Greenback head baseball coach Justin Ridenour said a lack of consistency on offense was the difference as the Cherokees totaled four hits and gave up five errors.

“Overall game, one bad inning, and we really only had one good inning,” he said. “Offensively, we didn’t swing the bats very well, way too many strikeouts. They were pounding the zone, so we didn’t give them very many walks so really didn’t threaten them any. The last inning, we got a guy on there, but unfortunately, we didn’t drive them. Give credit to Lenoir City, but we’ve got a lot of work to do — we’ve got to get better.”

The Cherokees took a quick 4-0 lead in the bottom of third when senior Kaden Necaise hit a grand slam over the left center fence off LCHS reliever Dawson Walker.

The Panthers responded two innings later with five runs on a double RBI from Garrett Tollett, two single RBIs by Drake Randolph and Zach Lee and a score from Wyatt Collins on an error.

Greenback tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a single RBI by Austin Burger to drive in Duke Stinnett, but Lenoir City scored the final blow in the top of the sixth when Randolph nailed a line drive to score Nic Bevins.

“Kaden, he’s in the three spot for a reason, but overall offensively, I was disappointed,” Ridenour said. “Bat was a big swing for Kaden, obviously with the grand slam, but overall, I was disappointed with the offense. I didn’t think we put enough balls in play. I don’t think we battled and that was the most disappointing thing to me. We weren’t fouling pitches off, we weren’t going deep in counts, and so their pitchers didn’t really have to work the pitch count up or anything. Overall, I think I was disappointed in that but happy for Kaden for a big swing there because that was really our offense all night.”

Greenback starting pitcher Kobie Williams was one of the few bright spots in the loss after throwing seven strikeouts and giving up one walk in five innings.

“I felt really good, and you know, I haven’t pitched since the past summer,” Williams said. “I came in, threw strikes, trusted my defense a little bit. I hit my spots a little bit more. I felt like I still missed a lot of pitches but other than that, I felt good.”

Ridenour came away impressed with Williams’ first start of the season.

“He’s probably going to be our No. 1 or No. 2 this year, he pounds the zone, which is crucial for pace of play and keeps your defense involved,” Ridenour said. “He does a good job mixing speeds and really just had one bad inning where we booted a couple of balls, too, so we really didn’t help him out. He gave up a couple of hits, but overall, I was really impressed with what he did. That’s his first start of the year, so I’m hoping to continue building on that.”

The senior shined on the mound last offseason but ended up missing the majority of the regular season due to arm injury.

“I had to do everything. It was my left hand, so it’s my glove hand, and I couldn’t do a lot of strength stuff at first, so I just kept taking it day by day and finally got cleared,” Williams said.

Despite some early mistakes, Ridenour still has utmost confidence in his team to compete early in the season.

“I just told them, I said, ‘Honestly, we’ve got to do a better job at the plate. We’re giving away too many free outs, we’re putting no pressure on defense’,” he said. “I just called them out, I said, ‘Look, you guys have high aspirations for this year, we’ve got to do a better job.’ ... The good thing, it’s early in the season. We’ve got a lot of guys that haven’t played a ton of baseball, so hopefully they can continue to grow and get better.”