Golf teams swing for postseason

All three Loudon County high school golf teams have found success in the postseason, and two teams are keeping state tournament aspirations alive.
For the first time in program history, the Greenback School Cherokees will send a golfer to the TSSAA Small Class Girls State Championship. Sophomore June Greene shot an 87 Monday in the Small Class Region 2 tournament at Sevierville Golf Club.
“June had the second best score, she was the second medalist,” David Grissom, Greenback head golf coach, said. “She earned a trip to go to the state. We lost by 11 to Pigeon Forge, so we finished second in the region, which is also a first. Although that wasn’t what we were wanting, but again, still building on the program. The future for girls golf at Greenback High School is very bright.”
This marks Greene’s second straight trip to WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester.
“That’s good for her,” Grissom said. “It’s going to be a learning experience for June. Hopefully, she’ll have better results this year than she did last year. She’s played the course multiple times already. A lot of the girls that will be there will be repeaters, so she’s not really going to have much of an advantage in that regard, but anytime you’ve been to a course and played it ... she played it twice last year in the state under state conditions and pressure. It’s just a matter of putting it all together and getting off to a good start.”
The Lady Cherokees clinched the Small Class District 3 title Friday.
“It was our first district championship, boys or girls,” Grissom said. “We played that at Egwani Farms, and we played good enough to win against Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg-Pittman and Northview (Academy).”
The Lenoir City High School Panthers on Monday placed fourth overall in the Large Class District 4 tournament at Lambert Acres Golf Course.
Jeremy Ellis and Andrew Conner both tied for fourth with a 75, which was enough to advance to the Large Class Region 2 tournament Oct. 7 at Oak Ridge Country Club.
“We ended up finishing fourth in the district, which was disappointing,” Adrian Pearce, LCHS head golf coach, said. “We were one of the top teams in the district, but we didn’t shoot as well as we wanted to as a team. Of course, there’s a lot of nerves at districts. Everybody was very tight today, there was a lot of pressure. It’s just one of those things like some days, you play really well and some days you don’t. I think it was just one of those days, unfortunately.”
Pearce praised Ellis and Conner for their consistency throughout the season and believes they have a chance to string together a state tournament run.
“Three teams advance and (they) place the top five individuals that are not on those teams,” Pearce said. “Advancing to state from region, basically, you’ve got to be one of the top three individuals, which is really tough. I mean, it’s going to take anywhere between 70 and 72 to advance, I think.
“Jeremy advanced last year, and the last time he played at Oak Ridge in the 5 Star Preps tournament, Jeremy shot a 69,” he added. “He knows he can do it. Andrew usually plays pretty well there, too. As I’ve said before, it’s very hard to advance from region to state, especially within this region.”
On the girls side, freshman Amanda Matzek received a region berth after shooting a 106 in her first district tournament.
“She just started playing golf in March,” Pearce said. “All of our girls have really good hand-eye coordination, they’re just not very familiar with golf. They’re still learning, so they’re learning the rules. Amanda also plays softball, so that helps. I’m very excited about the future of our girls team.”
Reds
Sophomore Isaac Thompson led the team with an 86, followed by Logan Oody and Cy Massey with scores of 89.
“They were relaxed because they knew coming in that the Signal Mountain team was stacked real well with really good golfers,” David Cherry, LHS head golf coach, said. “Sure enough, they won by 40 strokes. McMinn Central was really strong coming out of our district, so our goal was to try and get third and we did. We ended up beating Sweetwater by one stroke, which is what they beat us by on (Sept. 23). It was kind of pleasant to get in there and do that.”
Seniors Delan Bradshaw and Connor Mikolajewski each shot a 98 for their final round as Redskins.
“Delan had his best round of golf that he ever had in high school, and it was a good way to finish out his senior year,” Cherry said. “They both broke 100, which is really good. We had a good region, it was a good tournament.”
Although the Redskins lose both seniors, the top three return next year and are early favorites to win the district.
“We did well this year and got where we thought we would,” Cherry said. “I would’ve liked to get second in district, but beating Sweetwater in region, I guess technically, you could say we were second in the district. It was a good ending to the season. We think we can beat McMinn Central next year. McMinn’s losing a couple of seniors — their two top players. Our top three are coming back, and if they continue to improve like they did this year, they should be really, really competitive.”
