The Greenback School girls and Loudon High School boys golf teams picked up wins Monday in a tri-match with Midway High School at The Links at Kahite.
The Lady Cherokees cruised to an 88-125 win over the Lady Green Wave and had three of four golfers score below 50, which has been a normal occurrence in most matches this season.
“We’ve done pretty well,” David Grissom, Greenback head golf coach, said. “There’s been times when we didn’t play very well, but for the most part, we’ve played decent. I don’t think we’ve played up to our potential yet.”
Sophomore June Greene led the team with a 43, followed by Emily Tipton (45) and Lorien Sweet (47).
Greene is having another successful season and is poised to head back to the Small Class state tournament in October.
“My No. 1 player, June Greene, who made it to state last year as a freshman, she’s going through a swing change,” Grissom said. “That’s kind of held her down a little bit, but Emily Tipton, my No. 2, has played real well. She’s kept us in a lot of the matches.”
The Lady Cherokees have only lost three matches. With a young roster, Grissom is excited about the future.
Eighth-grader Lorien Sweet competed Monday and scored a 47 — 15 strokes lower than any of Midway’s varsity high school girls.
“I’ve got a young lady who’s played on the middle school team that has a really bright future,” Grissom said. “My other girl is a sophomore, and those two right now are fighting it out for that third spot to be able to go to the district tournament. I love them both and I wish I could take them both, but they’re both not going to be able to play. That’s a hard decision that I’ve got coming up.”
Greenback’s girls are right in the thick of competing for a top-three spot in a tough district that includes some of the state’s best teams on a yearly basis.
The Lady Cherokees finished in second place last season.
“Hopefully, we will do well in the district tournament,” Grissom said. “We’ve got some good competition. L&N Stem Academy out of Knoxville went to the state last year out of our district. Northview (Academy) out of our district had a girl go to state last year. Of course, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg-Pittman are usually good teams, so we have our work cut out for us.”
On the boys side, the Loudon High School Redskins competed in an exhibition-style match Monday against Greenback’s Winston Godfrey.
Senior Delan Bradshaw surprised with a low score of 51.
“They were all competing individually because they don’t have teams, neither Midway nor Greenback have a (full) team,” David Cherry, LHS golf coach, said. “Delan Bradshaw really came on today and played better than anybody. He’s No. 6 on the team as far as average, but he shot a 51, which is better than anyone else, including No. 1 and No. 2.”
LHS sophomore Logan Oody has been a consistent top seed for the Redskins, but has struggled the last two outings in what Cherry believes is a “midseason slump.”
“Today we shot in the 50s, which is terrible,” Oody said. “The fairways are not wide at all, and it’s pretty long. They had a par 6 that’s 720 yards from the blues. The greens are kind of fast today. At the start of the season, I didn’t shoot the best. I was shooting high 40s, but here recently, I’ve been shooting low 40s.”
Following Monday’s match, the Redskins move to 5-3 in district play. Cherry expects his team to compete for a top-three spot heading into the District 5 tournament in two weeks.
“We should be pretty well,” he said. “We’ve done pretty well in our district. We’ve beaten everybody except McMinn Central. McMinn Central’s going to be tough to beat. They’ve got several good guys, and we go play them next Monday down there at their place, so we’ll see how that goes. Talking with Polk County and some of the other teams and having played all of them now, we could be second in the district without too much trouble. Of course, they take the top three out of the district to play in region, so it’s looking pretty good that we may be in region also.”
