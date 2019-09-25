The 2019 golf regular season has come to a close and both the Lenoir City and Loudon high school boys teams are poised to compete in their respective region tournaments.
The Redskins competed in the District 5 championship Monday at Chatata Valley Golf Course and finished third overall behind McMinn Central and Sweetwater high schools with a score of 355.
“We had really good weather, and it was a great day for golf,” David Cherry, LHS head golf coach, said. “I felt like the team played really well. All five of them played better than their averages for the season, so I couldn’t have asked for much more than that. It was kind of tough getting third by one stroke to Sweetwater, but that’s the way golf goes sometimes. Like I told them, we could’ve found one stroke just about anywhere, but they did a good job.”
Logan Oody led the team with an 84, followed by Cy Massey with 88 and Isaac Thompson with 90.
The Redskins qualified for the Region 3 championship Thursday at Chatata Valley.
“Logan was the first man out,” Cherry said. “They all played well. Coming in third place, we do qualify for region, so that looks really good. We’re looking forward to getting the chance to play Thursday. I expect that they’ll play about the same way. We did get to see some scores from the other side of the region and Signal Mountain had five boys that all scored in the low 70s, and I think three of them were under par in their district tournament.”
Cherry believes Oody has a chance to make the state tournament.
“It’d be really nice if maybe one of our boys could shoot down in the low 80s and maybe get the chance to make state,” Cherry said. “I think Logan was the sixth-lowest scorer in our district, so since they only take the three low scores out of our region, he’s going to have to do even better than he did. He’s probably going to have to shoot low 80s or below 80, but I think they’ll play well.”
Lenoir City wrapped its regular season last week with three wins over Knox Catholic, Heritage and Loudon high schools. The Panthers defeated the Redskins 154-191.
“Both matches we had last week were rescheduled,” Adrian Pearce, LCHS head golf coach, said. “We beat them (Catholic) by 12 strokes on Wednesday, and then played Heritage and Loudon for our Battle of the Bridge on Thursday. We’re playing really good right now. We’re kind of peaking at the right time. Jeremy (Ellis) shot a 38, Andrew (Conner) shot a 34, Hank (Moneymaker) had a 40, Reed (Couk) had a 42, so if we can shoot that next Monday at district, we should advance to region as a team.”
The Panthers will use the rest of the week to practice for the Large Class District 4 championship Monday at Lambert Acres Golf Course.
“The kids are supposed to go out to practice on their own,” Pearce said. “I’ve got some kids that practice on their really well. We finally needed a break because we were pretty much in three or four matches a week there for four straight weeks. I did it heavy on the front end on purpose so that we could kind of rest before district and region.”
Pearce believes the team has a chance to advance to the region championship and have at least one state qualifier. LCHS junior Jeremy Ellis advanced to the state tournament last year and is poised to return.
“It’s really up to them,” Pearce said. “We’ve lost to Farragut twice, so they’re the team to beat. If we play like we’re capable of, we can win or be second. If we don’t advance to region, it would be a disappointment in my eyes, and every year that’s a goal to advance to region. It’s so hard to get to state. To get to state from this area is really hard because golf in this area is so good.”
