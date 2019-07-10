Four Cherokees sign for college

Coaches, family and friends gathered Thursday at Greenback School’s Pappy Hammontree Field as four baseball players signed letters of intent to play at the collegiate level.
Tyler Cullen signed with Columbia State Community College, Bryce Hanley with Carson-Newman University, Reese Plemons with Cleveland State Community College and Cole Riddle with Lincoln Memorial University.
“I can’t bring myself to say, ‘it’s the final chapter,’ even though I know that’s what it counts ... I’d just rather look at it as the celebration of this chapter and a celebration of what the future’s going to hold for these guys, which is going to be great,” Wes Caldwell, former Greenback head baseball coach, said. “It excites me to see them move onto bigger things.”
The four seniors, in conjunction with six other seniors, will likely go down as the most successful class in program history.
In the last four years, the group captured 121 wins, two District 2-1A titles, two Region 1-1A titles, two state tournament appearances and the program’s first state championship.
Tyler Cullen
Since last year’s run to the state semifinals, Cullen was on Columbia State’s radar as a position player.
“Coach (Mike) Corn saw me play junior year at state,” Cullen said. “We talked from there over summer and it really led up close to fall break. We were doing our throwing program and Caldwell told him how I kept up with it and stuff. Through the whole summer, he showed a lot of interest in me. He showed more interest in me than anyone else has, so that makes me want to play for him even more. For him to offer, it tickled me to death.”
Cullen dealt with an injury midway through the season, but still proved one of the team’s top players.
He finished the year with a .305 batting average and 32 runs. On defense, he often rotated between catcher, pitcher and third base.
Signing alongside some of his lifelong friends and teammates was a special moment.
“My experience at Greenback has been a lot longer than four years,” Cullen said. “I’ve been playing baseball here since 4 years old, basketball since 4 years old and football since 5 or 6. We’ve all done it together and it just makes it so much more special. For us to go out like this, you just can’t ask for anything else. It’s a blessing. For Greenback not being such a big school, it’s really special. It’s something, growing up, that we all expected of each other. We set each other to that standard and just pushed each other. It doesn’t surprise us, but it still means a lot for us coming from this school.”
Cullen will work to improve his body and skills during the summer before reporting in August.
“I’m not going to go in big-headed or anything,” he said. “Personally, I need to get a lot faster, but I’m just going to work as hard as I can. Hopefully after these two years, I can go somewhere. They sent me a weight program and running program. You’ve got to keep swinging through all that.”
Bryce Hanley
Hanley’s decision to sign with Carson-Newman wasn’t easy, but it’s where he feels at home.
“Coach (Tom) Griffin made it very enticing, just the type of guy he is,” Hanley said. “He’s going to push you to the limits, but he’s also going to care for you at the end of the day — somebody that can be that type of figure in one of the most important stages of my life. It was very important to me to have someone like that. I’m just excited to get to know him better and play under him.”
Hanley’s athletic career at Greenback has been nothing short of extraordinary.
He started at quarterback the last two seasons for the Cherokees, where he guided the team to a state championship and two straight region titles. He was also a two-time All-County Player of the Year, two-time All-State quarterback and the 2018 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award winner in Class 1A.
As good as Hanley was at football, he was even better at baseball.
Hanley was a three-time All-County selection, the 2018 All-County Player of the Year, the 2018 Region 2-1A Most Valuable Player and was selected to the 2019 Tennessee Baseball Report All-State team.
He led the team with a .508 batting average and 54 runs scored, while adding 41 RBIs, three homes runs and 24 stolen bases this season.
“I’m ready just to focus on baseball,” Hanley said. “Growing up, I’ve always wanted to play baseball in college. Now that I can fully sell myself just for baseball, I feel like my best baseball days are ahead of me. Not taking six months playing football, it’s just going to make me a better baseball player. I just can’t wait to see what the future holds just being able to focus on baseball for a full year.”
Hanley will occasionally see a familiar face in the opposing dugout with Riddle heading to rival Lincoln Memorial University.
“It’s going to be different for sure, having one of your best friends on the other side and not playing with each other,” Hanley said. “It’s definitely going to be fun, though, at the same time. We’re going to push each other to be the best players that we can be and, ‘Go Eagles’.”
Reese Plemons
Plemons had several options, but decided to sign with Cleveland State.
“It was a good decision on my part,” he said. “I feel like going JUCO, two more years to excel or maybe one year and transfer somewhere else bigger like D1. Who knows in the next two years what’s planned ahead, but I’m just going to keep working hard.”
He believes the junior college route will help him get to the next level.
“I was talking to Walters State a little bit, but most of them were JUCO,” Plemons said. “I wasn’t really thinking about going straight into a four-year (school) and not being being able to transfer out. My main goal was to come in freshman year and play.”
Plemons had a breakout season in 2019, where he led the offense with 46 RBIs and eight home runs. However, defense is where he made his mark as the team’s top pitcher and catcher.
On the mound, he recorded a 0.84 ERA and struck out 64 batters. In the Class 1A state title game, he struck out six and allowed just one run in 120 pitches en route to a 2-1 win over Trinity Christian Academy.
He was named the 2019 All-County Player of the Year, District 2-1A Most Valuable Player and was selected to the All-Region 1-1A team.
“It was great,” Plemons said. “The team’s been great. Everybody’s stood behind everybody. Coach Wes came in and improved everybody. He’s a fireball, and we have more wins than any Greenback class in history has. It’s just been amazing to see the community come out support like they have.”
Plemons projects to serve as a utility player at Cleveland State.
“I’m not sure, but I’m sure they’ve seen enough in the state tournament,” he said. “It’s still undecided. I guess during the fall, I’m going to pitch and catch for some games. I’m sure in the offseason, we’ll sit down — the coaching staff and me — and they’ll talk about where they want to put me. They’ve come to watch a few summer ball games. Next week, I’ve got a tournament there that I’ve got to pitch, and I’m sure they’ll make their decision whether I’m going to pitch or catch.”
Cole Riddle
Riddle originally planned to sign with Roane State Community College, but after several solid performances in the Class 1A state tournament, more schools took notice.
“I was initially going to Roane State because that was my only offer,” Riddle said. “After the state championship, Lincoln started talking to me and offered me.”
Riddle was impressed with the program’s history and recent success. The Railsplitters combined to win 105 games the last three seasons, including three consecutive trips to the Division II Southeast Regionals.
Riddle proved one the most dangerous players on both sides of the ball this season in Region 2-1A.
In 50 innings, he recorded 53 strikeouts and a 2.80 ERA. On offense, he scored 55 runs and recorded a .409 batting average.
He is projected to play second base or short stop, but is willing to try other positions.
He’s also looking forward to facing off against Hanley when the Railsplitters battle Carson-Newman for the top spot in the South Atlantic Conference.
“It’s going to be weird,” Riddle said. “I know we’re both really competitive, so it’s going to be a competitive game no matter when we’re playing each other. We’re going to have some bragging rights, whoever wins.”
