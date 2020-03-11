Former Panthers compete for NAIA gold

Two former Lenoir City High School swimmers reunited March 4-7 after competing in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Swimming and Diving Championships at the University of Tennessee.
Milligan College freshman Rachel Scheffer competed in two individual events and four relays. She helped the women’s team finish 18th overall out of 34 teams.
“I really wanted to get a best time, and I ended up getting two — I got a best time in the 50 back and in the 100 fly,” she said. “Through all of that, I was just thinking, ‘I need to go faster. I don’t need to die at the end,’ because I have a tendency to not finish well. I always sprint well at the beginning, but finishing it out is really hard for me. But I think it did better this weekend.”
Scheffer placed 13th overall in the women’s 200- and 400-yard relays, 17th in the 200-yard free relay and 21st in the 400-yard free relay. In her two individual events, Scheffer placed 29th out of 36 in the 100-yard backstroke and 34th out of 50 in the 100-yard butterfly.
Nathan Holliman is a freshman at Bethel University and participated in four relay events, where he helped the team finish 20th in the 200-yard free and medley relays, 22nd in the 400-yard medley relay and 24th in the 400-yard free relay.
“It was absolutely amazing to be able to go and compete at that big of a level,” he said. “You know, when you start swimming as like a 10-year-old, you never really expect to get up to that level of swimming because it’s every kid’s dream come true. As far as how I did, I swam on relays and not only did I drop times, my entire team went out there and swam as hard as they possibly could. We all dropped times, and we even set a a team record in the 200 medley relay, so we had a really good showing as a team and me, myself.”
Both swimmers were thrown into the fire early in the season and were forced to quickly adjust to the collegiate level.
“I compare it to how you move from middle school to high school, like you move from high school to college,” Holliman said. “You can come out of high school being a top finisher and when you get to college, it’s a whole different animal. It’s a whole lot harder to go out and place as high as you did in high school, and I wasn’t able to qualify for nationals on my own. That’s going to be a good trend next season to try and push myself to become a better swimmer.”
“In high school, we only had four practices a week, and now I have seven practices a week — it’s every day but Sunday,” Scheffer added. “Just the amount of practice, like I’m practicing 15 hours a week as opposed to six, so that’s a big jump. We do a lot more yardage. We do 4,000 meters in practice. In high school we did 3,000, so it’s a big jump.”
Scheffer has enjoyed her time so far at Milligan but admits balancing school work and swimming can be challenging.
“It’s been great. I love it there so much, swimming, just friends and academics and stuff,” she said. “With swimming, it’s been tough. It’s a lot different than high school, but it’s pushing me a lot more and making me better.”
Holliman will continue to work out in the offseason in hopes of qualifying for nationals next year in at least one individual event.
“I would really like to make it to an individual event myself, but really and honestly, I would like to make it back on a relay,” he said. “All the guys on the team work really, really hard, and it’s a lot of fun to know that three other guys are working with you to get to that same point that you all want to be at where you get to compete on a national level. Even if I go back on just a relay, I’d be happy.”
Scheffer will spend the next few months trying to stay in shape and lift weights to prepare for a big sophomore year.
“I’m going to take a little break for a little bit so I can focus more on school, but then after that we’re going to have some optional practices and optional lifting time,” she said. “I’m probably going to go to a pretty good amount of them to try to get better at the little things and just get better in general.”
