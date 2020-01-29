Former Lenoir City High School guard Amberlee Zeller has a new role at Reinhardt University and is making a big impact in her senior season.
A standout player at Roane State Community College in 2016 and 2017, Zeller made the jump to the competitive National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics last year after signing with the Lady Eagles.
“It was rough last year a little bit being away from home and getting used to the adversity here,” Zeller said. “This year, it’s a lot better because I got used to it, and we’re winning. We’re 17-2 right now. I’m trying to get a ring to end my career. I would say it’s a lot different because at Roane State, it was always like, ‘If I’m not scoring, it’s going to be a bad game.’ Like it was just all the pressure on me a lot, I feel like. Here, it’s like if we’re in a close game, there’s never pressure on me because we have four other people that can consistently score and be consistent with it. It’s really, really big to have someone help me out and really rely on them.”
Zeller has played all five positions on the court but has permanently transitioned into the post. Although usually mismatched against larger opponents, she is averaging 11.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
She is also one of the team’s leading shooters with a 54.8 field goal percentage and 75.5 free throw percentage.
“I’m a post, surprisingly, I’m like 5’9” guarding 6’3” girls all the time,” she said. “My role is just really to be consistent on the defensive end and offensive. Just to be consistent on rebounding, defense and whatever aspect of the game.”
Zeller has been a key player for Reinhardt first-year head coach Toby Wagoner, who previously served as an assistant coach at Georgia Southern University.
“She’s been extremely important for us ... you kind of take the kids that you recruit and coaches typically call them their own, and when you don’t recruit them, they don’t,” Wagoner said. “That’s not been our approach to anything, and Amberlee’s just been a jewel. She’s instrumental in all our success. She’s such a great person. Her character and attitude are top notch, and that’s first and foremost, but she’s a great teammate, she’s a great leader ... we’ve played her out of position all year, she hadn’t complained and said one thing about it.”
Wagoner believes Zeller is one of the most complete players he has coached.
“You can count on her from there, and she rebounds the ball well,” he said. “I know she’s averaging double digits, I’m not exactly sure what the number is, but I know she’s getting double-digit points per game, which is huge. She started out the year a little slow just from the standpoint we’re playing her out of position, and I think she was trying to figure out where to play with it, and we had to figure out where to play her with it. One game, she had 30-something points and from that point, she’s just kind of taken off.”
Zeller had a career game Jan. 15 in the Lady Eagles’ 72-66 win over the Tennessee Wesleyan University Lady Bulldogs in a key Appalachian Athletic Conference game.
She ended the night with 20 points and went 4-for-6 from the arc.
“We had beat them by 30 at our place and then we get to their place and just nothing was going our way,” she said. “I had a lot of family there so that was kind of a lot of motivation, but it started out rough in the first half — I think had like five points maybe. I got swatted really bad, so I was like, ‘That’s embarrassing.’ I was like, ‘I’ve got to change this.’ I go into halftime, eat some oranges and chocolate that we always have in the locker room and I was like, ‘This is kind of like the one time that half my family is going to be at a game, so I’ve got to show them something.’ I guess that was more of my motivation that game.”
Zeller will continue to be an integral part of the Lady Eagles’ success down the stretch. The Lady Eagles are in second place behind Bryan College in the AAC.
Wagoner believes her experience as a senior will prove key for a deep run.
“She’s been a focal point. I mean, we’ve got a couple of kids who can score but for our team to succeed, we needed to get Amberlee some more shots,” Wagoner said. “We’ve really started moving her around a little more and try to put her in better places to do what she’s doing. Most of the successful teams, they’re going to be successful because they have contributing seniors. She’s been in the league, she had a year in the league, so her experience, you can’t even put a price tag on that. As you would expect from a senior, her play has gotten very, very consistent. Her play is so consistent, and I think that’s huge. I think her numbers will actually continue to grow as we have success.”
Zeller hopes to capture a conference championship.
When the season ends, she plans to continue her education but could receive some opportunities to play professionally.
“I really think we can get a ring this year, maybe not by regular season because Bryan and Union have beat us so far, but I really think we can get a ring in tournament, and I really think we can make it to nationals,” Zeller said. “I’m majoring in sports studies with a minor in business, but, as of right now, I’m an open book when it comes to that. I don’t really know what I’m going to do after this, but God will lead me in the right path.”
