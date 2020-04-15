Two former Lenoir City High School Bass Club members are putting Lenoir City on the map following successful performances at the collegiate level.
Jacob Woods, a 2018 graduate of LCHS, has proven one of the top anglers for the Tennessee Technological University fishing team as a sophomore.
“I’ve had a lot of fun. I mean, the first college tournament we fished, we qualified for the national championship and ended up finishing 22nd at the national championship on Chickamauga (Lake), so I can’t complain with that,” he said. “That was our first competition, and it’s a lot of new stuff to get used to because when you’re fishing high school, most of the time, your boat captain is driving you around and everything. It’s a lot of fun.”
While at Lenoir City, Woods was a charter member of the Bass Club and partnered with Austin Winters in 2017 to claim the school’s first Tennessee BASS Nation High School State Championship.
Woods amassed 14 first-place finishes and 38 top-five finishes. He won the big fish award seven times and was named the 2015-16 and 2016-17 Next Generation High School Series Angler of the Year.
Woods was also named to the 2018 Tennessee Bassmaster All-State team, a prestigious honor that only 12 high anglers around the country earn each year.
“It’s crazy that I fished against a bunch of people in high school and a bunch of guys I fished against, I see them now and I’m fishing against them again, so it’s kind of like a little reunion, so it’s a lot of fun,” Woods said. “It’s been a lot of fun. I mean, I’ve enjoyed it, especially seeing faces I haven’t seen in a while.”
Adjusting to the collegiate level proved a challenge, but Woods quickly adapted.
“I think the major difference is you get to the college level, and you have to step up your game 110 percent because at every tournament, it doesn’t matter if it’s terrible weather, fish aren’t biting, water’s flooded and it’s 20 degrees, there’s always a group that’s going to catch them every single time,” he said. “I was like, ‘Man, this is tough.’ I think my biggest deal was you’ve got to figure out how to catch the big ones, particularly target the bigger ones. ... You’ve got to figure it all out on your own, and it’s been a lot of fun and I’ve probably enjoyed more than high school fishing.”
Bailey Fain, a former teammate of Woods at Lenoir City, is about to finish his junior year as one of the top anglers at Bryan College. Fain was instrumental in starting up the Bass Club.
Fain made a name for himself last spring when he and partner, Cole Sands, won the prestigious 2019 Carhartt Bassmaster College Classic championship on Watts Bar Lake.
“It meant the world to be able to fish it at home. That meant the world to us where we didn’t have to drive a long ways, and it’s just really kind of hard to believe we were able to win that one,” Fain said. “The good Lord allowed us to go at the right time, cast at the right time and cast in the right places at the right time.”
Fain graduated from LCHS in 2017 and has been a consistent angler for the Lions the last three seasons. Unfortunately, his junior season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Well, it’s kind of at a standstill,” Fain said. “We had our last home tournament at Smith Lake back in the last week of February, first of March, I believe, and that was the last college tournament we had and everything is just at a standstill because of COVID-19 and social distancing. It’s put a damper on the fishing season, but that’s part of it, you know. The whole goal throughout all of this now is just to stay safe and healthy, but it’s kind of slowed it up a little bit.”
Fain and Woods have been able to get out when they can to keep practicing.
“I’ve been able to, and it’s a good way to social distance,” Fain said. “We’ve been able to fish quite a bit between work and school work online, so it’s been kind of nice to be able to do both of them.”
“I’m trying to fish a little bit,” Woods added. “We’re mostly doing online school right now, so I’m trying to get that under wraps and I try to go fishing here and there sometimes, trying to keep away from people as much as I can.”
Both anticipate getting back on the water soon and preparing for big seasons.
“My utmost goal would be to win a regional tournament like FLW or BASS, that would be one of my goals, or everybody’s goal is to win a national championship in college fishing,” Fain said. “You fish in each tournament to try and make it to the national championship and then to be able to win one, that would be unreal. That would be our ultimate goal.”
