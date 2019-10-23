With two games remaining in the regular season, all three Loudon County high school football teams will look to spark momentum heading into the playoffs.
No team is riding higher than the Loudon High School Redskins (8-0, 4-0 Region 3-3A), coming off a 37-0 shutout against a much-improved Sweetwater High School team.
However, with each win comes added pressure for LHS head coach Jeff Harig to remain perfect no matter the opponent.
The Redskins will have their hands full Friday with another improved team — the Class 5A Walker Valley High School Mustangs.
“You know, Walker Valley presents that pressure,” Harig said. “It’s not so much the wins add up, it’s that we’re playing better opponents. Walker Valley is very capable of beating us, and what that does is put pressure on us as a team to go out, execute and play at our best.”
One of the most important factors to help the Redskins remain perfect is an explosive special teams unit that starts with senior kicker Mark Ridenour.
Ridenour was named the Region 3-3A Kicker of the Year in 2017 before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament prior to the 2018 season.
“I didn’t like it that much,” he said. “I had physical therapy four times a week. I came in here and worked out every time they worked out.”
Ridenour continued to progress in the offseason and is back to his old ways — pinning returners deep and nailing field goals. He leads Region 3-3A with 21 touchbacks.
He credits much of his comeback with the help of former University of Tennessee kicker James Wilhoit.
“I’ve been doing camps with Wilhoit for about three years now,” Ridenour said. “It’s a big factor just being able to pin them back there for the defense. Field goals, I’ve been doing pretty good this year. Extra points have been OK, but snaps sometimes get to me.”
Harig knows deep kicks and touchbacks are crucial for success.
“It’s been documented that we struggled a little bit in the kicking game when the season started, especially preseason games,” Harig said. “Our PAT field goal unit took some time to gel between the center, the hold and the kick, but here lately, we’ve been perfect on PAT. We kicked the field goal last Friday against Sweetwater, and then his kickoffs, obviously, have been a strength for us. When you look back to last year, as a defense, we lost a lot of field position battles just simply because the transition in the kicking game caused us to lose 10, 15 yards. For him to be able to win that advantage and put teams from the 20 in, or even the 25 in, it gives us a little bit more margin for error.”
Ridenour has also made an impact on offense with his speed and sure hands.
“His speed and his dependability create mismatches,” Harig said. “From the very first game, the first possession, we were able to find Mark on a slant route, flip the field and it’s first and goal from from the three ... we jump up big. Keaton (Harig) is comfortable with Mark, he trusts Mark. He’s been a very big threat for us, even if it’s something small as the RPO where we throw it out to the flat and hit Mark for that.”
Even with a stable of weapons on both sides of the ball, the Redskins will face an unknown, yet familiar opponent in Walker Valley.
Both programs haven’t crossed paths in several years, but first-year head coach Drew Akins will add some familiarity. Akins served as the offensive coordinator for Red Bank High School from 2016-18, where he went 2-0 against the Redskins.
Harig likens this matchup with that of a playoff game.
“You put the film on and you see weapons,” he said. “They’re a complete team in that they play very hard on both sides of the ball. Their coach is a first-year coach trying to build a program, so this is going to be a big game for them ... a ranked opponent, in their place with nothing to lose. He’s familiar with us because he was the offensive coordinator at Red Bank for the last two years, so I know he’s going to have his team ready.”
Although the Mustangs are 4-4 overall, their offense has big-play capabilities.
“They’re very versatile on offense, they play with several personnel groupings,” Harig said. “You’re going to have a fullback-type player in the game. They’ll take him out and put in extra wide receiver, so you’ll have to account for four wide receivers, sometimes no back and five wide receivers. They’ll put some personnel on the field and it’ll be a tight end, two fullbacks and a wildcat quarterback, so they’re going to test us as a coaching staff.
“Defensively, they’re a 3-3, which is somewhat stressful because they can blitz from all areas,” he added. “They’re undersized on defense, so they’re built on speed and deception. For us, we’ve got to match that ... we’ve got to be disciplined, get on the guys, block our gaps and create big plays offensively.”
Panthers looking for winThe Lenoir City High School Panthers (1-7, 0-3 Region 4-5A) suffered their seventh consecutive loss Friday night in a 56-21 rout by Gibbs High School.
Despite the loss, LCHS head coach Jeff Cortez continues to keep his head up and move forward.
“Mentally, I’d say we’re just fine,” Cortez said. “We had another good lift (Monday). We’re not done competing, we’re not done working. If we came in today and just sat around and did nothing, that would obviously be a bad sign on many levels. The guys are lifting hard right now. We’ll get out here, so mentally, I think the guys are resilient, they’re good kids, they work hard.”
Injuries have plagued the team, but several late additions have spirits high.
Senior linebacker and quarterback Johnathon Miller was limited earlier this season with a contusion and pinched nerve, but is back and ready to go.
“We’re just excited to get to the next game,” Miller said. “We’ve lost, and that’s part of the game. We’ve just got to focus and keep working, just finish out. I feel a lot better. It kind of hurt because last year, I kind of did the same thing. I guess it’s strengthened it up to where it’s not as bad of an injury as it could’ve been.”
Lenoir City will have a unique challenge Friday traveling to take on the Seymour High School Eagles (4-4, Region 2-5A).
The Eagles have impressive wins on the resume, including upsets against Sevier County and South Doyle.
“Once again, we’re facing a big offensive line,” Cortez said. “We’re going to face a couple of skilled running backs, who also have some good size to them ... a quarterback that is very athletic. We’ve got some various films from them throughout the year, and they just keep doing what they’re doing. The offense runs a lot of guard pull things, and some people may know what a buck sweep means. They run some buck sweep, some running back power, and they just do it really well. They’ve got some athletes that move very well, so that’s going to be a challenge for our defense.”
Cherokees extend streakThe Greenback School Cherokees (6-2, 4-0 Region 2-1A) are riding a six-game win streak after beating the Harriman High School Blue Devils 42-6 on Friday.
The Cherokees escaped with no injuries and looked like a more complete team, which Greenback head coach Greg Ryan emphasized in practice.
“I think we improved,” he said. “That was our biggest goal coming out of the Coalfield game because we didn’t feel like we improved a whole lot as a team, and I think we did more so against Harriman, so obviously, that’s good a thing.”
Greenback will look to extend its win streak to seven games and remain at the top of the Region 2-1A standings Friday when hosting the Midway High School Green Wave (5-3, 2-2 Region 2-1A) for another rivalry showdown.
“Midway is another region opponent that puts us one step closer to winning the region and hosting the first round of the playoffs,” Ryan said. “It’s something that the coaching staff and the team’s taken very seriously. Midway’s been in Greenback’s region for years. Greenback’s kind of had the upper hand over the past several seasons, but prior to that, I mean, Greenback and Midway was always a dogfight. It’s still a rival for Greenback, always.”
Midway’s versatility on both sides of the ball will provide the Cherokees with unique looks, but Ryan has full confidence in his team to make adjustments and create explosive plays.
“Midway’s running more traditional stuff that people’s doing nowadays,” Ryan said. “What I mean by that, they’re running multiple formations but running very few schemes, plays in those formations. It’s mainly a zone blocking team, and that’s what you’re seeing in today’s college football world ... that’s what they’re doing, along with throwing the football.
“Defensively, Midway has shown two different looks in games,” he added. “One game, they were in a 40 front and the next game they were in an odd front, which is a 3-3, so we’re going to get ready for both. We don’t know what teams are going to do to us to stop our passing game, so we really just try to get ready for anything that could happen.”
