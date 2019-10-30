The final week of the 2019 regular season is here, and all three Loudon County high school football teams are looking to secure one more win to springboard into the first round of the playoffs next week.
The Loudon High School Redskins (9-0, 4-0 Region 3-3A) are coming off a big 49-7 road win Thursday over Class 5A Walker Valley High School.
“It’s big now because we’ll be on a playoff schedule from here on out because our JV games are over,” Jeff Harig, LHS head football coach, said. “Up to this point, Monday was just kind of a film day, a little bit of a practice day, but now we’re going to treat Monday like a Wednesday and practicing a little bit longer. So for us, Mondays and Tuesdays will be big preparation days, Wednesday will be a shoulder day and then Thursday will be our walk-through. The fact that we could watch the game Friday afternoon and then come in today and get ready for our opponent, it proved to be a big bonus.”
The Redskins will look to remain undefeated, but it will not be an easy task this week. LHS will travel to take on Region 3-3A foe Red Bank High School (8-0, 4-0 Region 3-3A) to determine the region champion and No. 1 seed.
“It is rare,” Harig said. “To be undefeated at this point in the season and competing for a championship, two teams top five in the state, it doesn’t come around very often. I think it should be really fun. It’s a big game, but playoffs come around ... there’s an Upperman that will be in our bracket, and then, of course, the two of us as well. The chance for a rematch is there, so you never put too much stock into one game, but it definitely is a big game for sure.”
Senior running back Drew Jackson is familiar with Red Bank and knows the implications that are on the line.
“I know everybody’s been doubting us because our schedule is not as hard as everybody else’s, but this game’s going to come down and we’re going to show everybody what we’re capable of,” Jackson said. “Of course, there’s always going to be pressure with big games like this, but it’s just controlling it and coming out and playing our role and knowing what we’re supposed to do.”
The Lions are ranked third in Class 3A and are averaging 37 points per game. Two of their wins came against Region 4-5A opponents Soddy Daisy and Rhea County in which the Lions outscored them by an overall score of 74-7.
“Offensively, they are a big-play team,” Harig said. “We’ve been able to make a living, defensively, by not giving up the big play for a touchdown, and that will be tested this week. They’re very physical, athletic at all positions. Our competitive toughness is going to be tested on the defensive side.
“Offensively, what they are known for is they’re very tough against the run,” he added. “If you watch them on film, the biggest thing you see is teams have a hard time running the ball. There’s not a lot of big plays to be found in the running game, so that’s a big challenge for us because that’s kind of where we’ve found a lot of our big plays. I would call us a balanced team, and I think one advantage we have going in is the fact that we have been balanced and get big plays, not only for running but also through the air.”
Red Bank’s potent offense is led by All-Region selection Madox Wilkey and a host of talented receivers and running backs.
LHS defensive end Tyler Whitfield is having a successful season as a pass rusher but will be tested Friday.
“We’re going to have to be more physical up front with them,” Whitfield said. “We’re just going to have to get to the quarterback and keep him from making big plays on us. They won’t be able to do much with us being more physical than them, so we’re going to have to control the edge and we should be fine.”
The Redskins have held a talent advantage over most opponents this season, but Harig believes Red Bank will match up.
“I think that will be a challenge for us,” he said. “We have not had to defend space that way that we will have to defend it against them. I think the only thing that was comparable was the Greenback team that could take advantage of space because they had a good quarterback and athletes, not only in the backfield, but they had athletes at wide receiver. Our whole goal against Greenback was to minimize space, and we’ll have to do that Friday night. I do think they are better than we are, athletically, with their wide receivers than our defensive backs. How we handle that will determine the outcome of the game.”
Cherokees moving forwardThe Greenback School Cherokees (7-2, 5-0 Region 2-1A) clinched at least a share of the Region 2-1A championship Friday with a 33-0 shutout over the Midway High School Green Wave.
“That’s one of goals every season is to win the region and be able to host at least one playoff game at home,” Greg Ryan, Greenback head football coach, said. “Winning the region is just another step in the right direction for Greenback football. I mean, it’s kind of what we’ve grown to expect around here, and it’s been a really fun season.”
The Cherokees will face the final Region 2-1A opponent of the regular season Friday on the road against the Oakdale School Eagles (1-8, 0-5).
“This week is going to be a lot more about us,” Ryan said. “Oakdale obviously is down, and I think they’ve got somewhere around 18 or 19 players, but they just do the best they can. There’s no need to blow smoke, I mean, Oakdale’s not very good. We should get an opportunity to get a lot of guys some playing time this week, but with that said, however long the starters play, we want to try to improve.”
Ryan’s message was heard loud and clear Monday during practice.
“Coach Ryan always likes to put in the fact that it’s not about who we play, even if it’s one of the best teams ... like we have South Pittsburg coming up if we make it that far. It’s not about who we play, it’s about how we play,” Holden Willis, senior receiver, said. “No matter who we’re playing, even if it’s an Oakdale, we just need to play our game. It’ll come out in our favor.”
Ryan is confident in his team’s ability to stop the Eagles’ spread attack and exploit their defense with an explosive offense.
“They run two formations and both of them have been spread formations,” he said. “It’s been 100 percent shotgun. It’s been four wides of some sort, either two-by-two doubles or three-by-one trips. When they run the football, it’s primarily just straight zone schemes. They’ll run a little bit of zone option, which is something we haven’t seen, so we’ve got to get prepared for dive quarterback pitch. The rest of the time, they’re usually in a situation where they’re behind on the scoreboard, so they’ve just had to throw the football a lot.”
Panthers still fighting
Despite coming off a 35-13 loss to the Seymour High School Eagles, Lenoir City High School head football coach Jeff Cortez is positive heading into senior night Friday.
“We’re about as healthy as we’re going to get, so that’s good,” Cortez said. “A lot of the guys that we counted on last week are going to be counted on again this week. We’re pretty much using, at this point, we’ve got like three seniors that play on offense and three that play on defense. Our young guys are getting a lot of experience still. It’s going to be senior night for us, so we’ve got to muster up some passion, some desire to send off our seniors with a win here at home.”
Although the record is not what Cortez would have hoped, he has noticed a progression with many underclassmen.
“If you’re looking at our juniors, obviously Mason Stanley has improved throughout the year and got a lot of quality playing time,” Cortez said. “Our two tackles are both juniors. They’ve played in all of our games on both sides of the ball — Tucker Yancey and Matthew Wright. The young group, you know, Dusty (Clevenger) came in and was a Player of the Week for us. He had another touchdown catch Friday night, but he’s also been starting at corner for seven weeks now, so that’s been huge for us. Egan Rains started his third game at inside linebacker, and he got some carries. We started Matthew Gray at free safety. He’s a freshman and had five tackles and played good defensively.”
The Panthers will welcome a familiar opponent Friday in the William Blount High School Governors (3-6, 2-4 Region 2-6A). Both teams kicked off their last two seasons against one another.
“Offensively, they will mash up up front, so that alone is going to be a challenge,” Cortez said. “They’ve got a nice junior quarterback. He started last year for them against us, and he does a great job distributing the ball. They’ve got a sophomore running back that’s very athletic and quick. They use different personnel groups, use a lot of different formations. They’ll be tough.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.