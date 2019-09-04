After two straight weeks of non-region competition, all three Loudon County high school football teams face their first region opponents Friday night.
The Loudon High School Redskins (2-0) remain the only unbeaten team in the county after a 28-7 win Thursday over the Lenoir City High School Panthers in the 93rd annual Battle of the Bridge rivalry.
“If you would’ve told me two months ago that we’d be sitting here 2-0, I would take it any day,” Jeff Harig, LHS head football coach, said. “I guess I’ve calmed down a little bit and realized that the most important thing is we’ve played well enough to be 2-0. Going forward, though, if we’re going to compete for a region championship, there’s certain things we’ve got to clean up and get better at.”
While the Redskins are off to a fast start, Harig notices glaring issues that need to be resolved heading into the first Region 3-3A contest of the season Friday at home against the Brainerd High School Panthers (0-2).
Loudon missed two field goals and struggled at times to contain the pass rush against Lenoir City.
“Obviously, our field goal team is one of them,” Harig said. “Our pass protection is another. As we clean those things up, eliminating big plays, especially big plays on defense. All of those things are things I’ve got to focus on. We missed the tee on one of the field goals. The second one, we had a different snapper in, and he just rolled it back there. We’ve just got to go back to work. We’ll put that time in and make sure we fix it.”
One of the biggest positives has been the defense, especially along the defensive line led by seniors Noah Burnette, Emerson Tripp and Tyler Whitfield.
“I thought, defensively, we ran to the ball ... for the most part, we were where we were supposed to be when we were supposed to be there,” Harig said. “I thought we did a pretty good job, defensively, with the game plan — it all revolved around No. 2 (Mason Stanley). A few times, our outside linebacker lost contain on him, and he was able to scramble for a few more yards than we wanted, but that was, I think, a total of three or four plays the entire game. I thought we had a good game plan, and the kids did a good job executing.”
McKenzie Lunsford, LHS senior running back, believes the first two games will prove beneficial for the team’s confidence moving forward.
“We’re just using all of our momentum to get to these games,” he said. “They’re big and everything. We’re trying to use that momentum we got from those two games to get through the rest of the season.”
A win Friday could provide the catalyst for another successful season. Harig is not taking Brainerd lightly despite the Panthers getting off to an 0-2 start with blowout losses to Baylor School and The Howard School.
Brainerd returns just four starters, but have talented athletes across the board. The offense is led by dual-threat quarterback Xiyeer Lattimore, running back Allen Ware and receivers Jaylan Dupree and LaDarrian Freeman.
“Brainerd is your typical inner city team,” he said. “They have great size, they’ve got athleticism at the skill positions, so for us, we’ve got to be very disciplined in our angles. We’ve got to understand that the game is going to move a little faster than what it’s been, so those angles are going to become very important on both sides of the ball. I think, also, special teams will be in our favor, so taking advantage of their special teams weaknesses could prove valuable for us as well.”
Loudon is 1-1 against Brainerd since moving up to Region 3-3A in 2017.
The backfield duo of Lunsford and Drew Jackson, along with quarterback Keaton Harig and a stable of receivers, will be a tough matchup for the Panthers.
“They got athletes, but we do, too,” Lunsford said. “We just can’t let them get into the open field. We focus on the main things of what we’ve got to do at the end of the week, so we just count on those things that we’ve got to do and get our job done. We’re just really thinking as a team now, not really about ourselves. Just working together and creating a bigger bond than we had last year.”
Three in a row
LCHS head football coach Jeff Cortez made it a point to quickly move on from a 28-7 loss to prepare for the first “real game” of the season Friday against the Soddy Daisy High School Trojans (1-1).
“I think I’ve transitioned great — I’m ready to go for Soddy (Daisy High School),” he said. “The thing about this game is we’ve only got three region games, so this is huge — we don’t have much room for error. I’m ready to go. There’s no banner for beating Loudon. There is, however, for winning region and there are home football games at stake for playoffs with this game. Loudon has no effect on our playoffs, so for me, I’ve transitioned well.”
The Panthers got to work over the weekend, including an early morning practice Monday.
“We’ve just got to watch film and take one game at a time,” Johnathon Miller, LCHS senior quarterback/linebacker, said. “You can’t keep looking back on it. I feel like if we really focus in on film and what we’re doing, we’ll be able to bounce back pretty quick.”
The Panthers are 2-0 against the Trojans since transitioning into Region 4-5A two years ago and will be looking to win their third straight. Last year, Lenoir City survived a late comeback from the Trojans to win 34-31.
The Trojans return one of the region’s most explosive players in running back Hayden Maynor.
“Offensively, they’re still an up-tempo team, no huddle, so that alone puts some stress on your defense,” Cortez said. “For a tempo offense, they do a lot of things well, so you’ve got to be real squared away. Their quarterback is a dynamic athlete, and their running back is a three-year player for them, Hayden Maynor ... he’s quite a back, so that presents challenges for us.”
“They do a lot of guard trap and a lot of reading on the outside,” Miller added. “We’ve just got to watch them and make sure we’re in that bounce back just in case they pull.”
Both teams share similarities, including a large number of underclassmen and/or inexperienced players on both sides of the ball.
“The flip side is I think ... they’re a little bit young on defense, we’re a little bit young on offense,” Cortez said. “Offensively, it’s going to come down to how we execute on a consistent basis and take advantage of what they give us. They’re playing a number of sophomores out there on defense, we’re playing a number of sophomores out there on offense, so that’s going to be a good matchup for us. I like our guys, I like our matchup. I like the things we’ve got planned for this week. We’ve beaten them two years in a row, but this is really a new mix of guys.”
Lenoir City kicks off against the Trojans at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home.
Make
The Cherokees put up a tough fight Friday against one of the top Class 2A teams in Meigs County High School, but fell short 27-20. However, Greenback head coach Greg Ryan was pleased with his team’s effort after a 54-20 loss to Loudon in week one.
“We watched the film and saw some of the mistakes we made, but also have seen a lot of positives coming off of Loudon,” he said. “We had several concerns as far as leadership in the Loudon game on the field, in the huddle. Physical mistakes that guys were deciding to do their own thing ... lots of little things that we had to correct. Obviously, we don’t play games to get better — we play games to win. We had opportunities to win the game in the end, but we just didn’t get it done.”
Ryan believes part of the team’s slow start is due to an influx of several new players at key positions. However, he’s noticed an improvement in communication and team chemistry.
“With this team, we’ve got a lot of good players on this football team,” he said. “We’re going to be a good football team, it’s just going to take us a little bit of time to gel together as a team and the players understanding exactly what we’re asking them to do. We’ve seen a lot of evidence of that this week. Coming out of the Loudon game, we saw a lot of things that we corrected. When there are new players to your system, then you always find new things.”
Greenback will host its first Region 2-1A game of the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Sunbright School Tigers (2-0). The Cherokees are 6-0 against the Tigers since 2013.
While students were off Monday for Labor Day, the team went over film Monday and started preparations for Sunbright.
“Basically, we’ve seen three formations from Sunbright — all out of the spread,” Ryan said. “This week, we’ve got to really understand option responsibilities because they’re going to get in a spread formation and run the veer option, which you don’t see a whole lot anymore. The quarterback, No. 5 (John Freels) ... he’s a good football player. The majority of their offense goes through his feet. They sent a lot of motions out of those three formations.”
The coaching staff made personnel changes against Meigs County that yielded better results.
One of those changes included moving senior Hazen Carleton from linebacker to the defensive line.
“I feel like it’s better for me, honestly,” Carleton said. “I went from the defensive line back to linebacker. I didn’t think I was doing awful at linebacker, but I feel like being back on the line ... that’s where I’m used to being. At defensive end, I’m trying to get somewhere where I can do more plays, so I feel like that will do me some good.”
The staff also moved players in the secondary.
“We changed the corners and the safeties,” Ryan said. “Coming into the season, Wyatt (Rutgerson) and Holden (Willis) were the corners, and Duke (Stinnett) and Blake (Fields) were the safeties. We made a complete change there, and it’s not really because of the guys, anything they done wrong. It was more of a situation of communicating and recognizing different things ... having Holden more there in the middle of the field. He’s been in the system and understands what we want to do defensively.”
Commented
