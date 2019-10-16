County golfers swing at state

A pair of high school golfers put Loudon County on the map again after qualifying for the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Golf State Championships.
Lenoir City High School’s Andrew Conner qualified for the Large Class state championship after finishing Oct. 7 as a top three individual in the Region 2 championships.
“He played pretty steady and ended up shooting two over, so him and a guy from Halls tied for the last spot to get in,” Adrian Pearce, LCHS head golf coach, said. “Andrew won the playoffs in four holes, so he’s one of the top three to come out of the region, which is awesome. To get to state is really a big deal because it’s one team and three individuals, especially with our region. I’m really proud of him. Every year, we have somebody advance to state, which is a big deal, and I try to emphasize that.”
Conner remained level-headed during the tournament, which paid off.
“I didn’t try to get too complicated in it,” he said. “I just tried to play my own game. For me, I didn’t really know what to think about it. Once I thought about it, it kind of hit.”
Conner and Pearce on Monday were able to peruse WillowBrook Golf Course, the state championship host, to get acquainted with the details of the course. Conner played the first round Tuesday and follows up the final round today.
“It’s pretty cool because he started playing golf as a freshman,” Pearce said. “To make it to state by his senior year is awesome. He’s becoming more and more steady and confident. We played a practice round, and I showed him the ropes, where the out-of-bounds was. It’s not a very hard course, but there’s certain areas where there’s out-of-bounds, and you’ve got to know where it’s at. The course is really dry. We’re the last week of the state tournaments, so the course is kind of beat up from the previous two weeks. It’ll be a fun test, and he’s really looking forward to it.”
Greenback School’s June Greene competed Oct. 7-8 for the Small Class state championship at WillowBrook Golf Course and came away tied for 21st.
“I think that she would tell you that she didn’t play her best,” David Grissom, Greenback head golf coach, said. “She’s still working on her new swing change. There were 45 competitors, and she finished tied for 21st. When you’re in competition, all those things kind of rear their ugly head. Putting was an issue part of the time. Driving the ball was an issue. It kind of starts with that.
“I know when I’m hitting good off the tee, everything else goes pretty well,” he added. “There are days when you’re hitting everything good on the green, but you can’t putt. It’s just a matter of not being able to put it all together, but I’m thoroughly pleased with the way she represented our school and the way she represented herself.”
