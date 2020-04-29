County football teams ready to get back

Uncertainty plagues the near future for high school sports, but local teams are doing all they can to prepare for when play resumes.
Lenoir City and Loudon County schools acted on Gov. Bill Lee’s recommendation April 15 to remain closed for the remainder of the spring semester, which forced Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association board members to cancel the 2020 spring season.
The cancellations have had an adverse effect on many high school football teams preparing for the fall.
“We’ve been shut down since spring break, which would have been March 5 I think, and as a team I think that was our last workout the Thursday before school let out before spring break, so spring practice and that last six weeks of weight training after you get back from spring break is a really big time of growth for us,” Jeff Harig, Loudon High School head football coach, said. “You get a lot of questions answered on your team, and so all of that has been taken away. A lot of young kids that played some JV ball that you hope would make the transition to helping you at the varsity level, those questions still remain unanswered.”
Jeff Cortez, Lenoir City High School head football coach, believes spring camp is a vital time for growth each year.
“The biggest impact right now is on the physical maturity of our kids. You know, having them miss these last nine weeks of weight training is going to impact the kids just in their physical maturity and the development,” he said. “You’ve got a young boy who’s 15, 16 years old and we’re squatting, we’re lifting, we’re benching and cleaning and just that body change that takes place, especially with our younger group, I think that’s the biggest impact right now.”
Both coaches are encouraging players to stay in shape and work out on their own.
“We’ve got an app that guys are using at home and doing push-ups and those kinds of things, and we’ve reached out to them with our technology, but that’s just not the same as putting a bar in your hands and putting it on your back and really getting that deep core strength going on,” Cortez said. “Not seeing the guys, not being able to talk to them on a daily basis, you know, it’s just a mindset and helping them, especially our upcoming senior class, helping them be better leaders.”
With the statewide stay-at-home order set to expire this week, high school athletic programs could have hope of returning for summer workouts and practices.
“In the grand scheme of things, football was the least of our worries at the beginning of this, but I think now that the numbers have stabilized and I personally don’t know anybody that’s tested positive, nor do I know of any of my players ... you know, none of that has affected us personally,” Harig said. “I think that’s the positive of this is there’s some light at the end of the tunnel with the governing directive that things can start on a limited basis starting back up. Ultimately, it’s up to the school board and superintendent when we’re allowed to get back together and how that looks.”
TSSAA Board of Control is leaving the return dates for high school athletics up to individual counties and school administrations, which has caused uproar from coaches.
“The real good lifting, the running, that’s going to catch up to us at some point and we lift to get stronger, stretch to be more limber, but we also do some things just to have some body armor to help weather the battering of football,” Cortez said. “If this thing does continue to keep us out of the weight room, that’s going to be the biggest impact.
“I’m a little disappointed in the letter the TSSAA released saying the calendar’s not changing,” he added. “In my opinion, they’re not really taking any leadership in this thing, you know, leaving it up to each county and each board of education. That doesn’t seem to fair to me.”
Per TSSAA, the 2020 fall season could potentially be delayed if COVID-19 spikes in the summer months.
“They’re exploring at not taking as many playoff teams, so I would think that if they don’t let us come back mid-June at the latest, it doesn’t do these kids any good,” Harig said. “I think the safety of these players would be compromised if they expect us to come back at some point in July and then be ready to play in the heat of August. I just don’t think that does anybody any favors, so I would expect that if we are delayed in our start, then they’ll also delay the season by that number of weeks. I would think you would need at least six weeks to safely be ready to go and play that first game.”
