Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak and more confirmed cases in Tennessee, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association will face some tough decisions the next several weeks regarding the 2020 spring sports calendar.

TSSAA Board of Control on Thursday suspended the BlueCross high school state basketball championships and announced on Friday that all spring sports could see a decline or total cancellation of games played this season.

”As the situation continues to evolve daily with COVID-19, we have received a number of inquiries from schools/school systems who are considering suspending classes and/or extracurricular activities for an extended period of time,” TSSAA said in a statement. “We are also aware that conversations are taking place at the state and federal level which may impact travel, extracurricular activities and the educational system as a whole.”

With numerous tournament and season cancellations and/or suspensions at the professional and collegiate levels, TSSAA could also follow suit. However, TSSAA does not require schools to play regular season games and will allow teams to either play or cancel games at their own discretion.

Lenoir City and Loudon County schools will be closed through April 3, which includes all athletics and extracurricular activities.

Loudon High School head baseball coach Jason Lambert delivered the news to his team last Thursday before their final game during a tournament held in Florida.

”As you can imagine, it’s an evolving situation about every hour, and I lean heavily on our district leadership and our principal,” he said. “... Honestly, the saddest part about it is our senior class, they’ve just worked so hard in everything they’ve done the past four years, it’s sort of come to this moment where they’ve put it out there and have one nice, final season. The season is not in jeopardy yet, but we’re just trying to stay positive through the ever-changing situation and hope that our guys are trying to stay healthy and safe.”

Cancellation of games could affect postseason seeding for district and region tournaments, which is why TSSAA officials are urging school administrators and coaches to begin conversations to come up with potential contingency plans. TSSAA directors met Tuesday after presstime to discuss further plans regarding the spring sports calendar.

Although not part of TSSAA, fishing teams and other non-sanctioned sports across the state are also feeling the impact.

”The kids were supposed to fish Chickamauga (Lake) this past weekend, and the state director decided ... of course, it’s one of those things where you’ve got to follow the status quo because as the state director, you’ve got to take the good with the bad and realize the bigger picture,” Allen Woods, Lenoir City High School Bass Club head coach, said. “If he didn’t cancel the tournament and God forbid you had four or five cases that fished that tournament and, ‘Oh, they fished that tournament, they were around all these people,’ he’s got to look at that. There’s always that opportunity for whatever to happen.”

In the event of a major season disruption, TSSAA will require all teams wishing to participate in their respective district tournaments to be included in the brackets regardless of how many games each school plays during the regular season.

With that in mind, coaches around the county are still encouraging their teams to continue working out and practice on their own while staying safe and healthy.

”Again, it’s really hard because I don’t want our guys together, and our guys want to be together, and I can’t necessarily monitor that,” Lambert said. “Over the course of (Tuesday) and Wednesday, my goal is to make individual-specific workouts, position-specific for our guys so they can do their own to try and stay in shape over this hiatus. I can’t emphasize this enough but individual workouts where our guys are not getting together, and it’s really hard because especially when working on your craft, it’s a social activity.”

Bryan Powers, Greenback School head softball coach, talked with his team last week concerning the impact the virus could have on the season. Like many high school coaches in the state, he will continue to coach as if the season will go on.

”I don’t have concerns. I mean, we’ll see what happens, we’ll go day-by-day,” he said. “Obviously, it’s something to think about. Being here in East Tennessee, we don’t think of the significance of things like that, but when you start seeing (University of) Tennessee basketball games getting canceled, the NBA season is canceled, it kind of catches your attention. Obviously, we want our girls to be healthy, first and foremost, and we’ll do what we have to do to make that happen.”{/span}