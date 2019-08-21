Following a devastating 24-21 loss to Whitwell High School in the Class 1A semifinals, Greenback School head football coach Greg Ryan knew he had to fix his gaze on the 2019 season.
He admits it was not an easy task, especially knowing he would be losing 16 seniors — arguably the most successful senior class in school history.
“When you go undefeated up until the semifinals, and you feel like you’re just as good as the team you’re playing, obviously, I probably went through two weeks of depression,” Ryan said. “I wished I could’ve done some things different, but then after about two weeks, you do start thinking about the next season and what you’ve got coming back. You’ve eventually got to move on to the next season.
“When you lose 16 seniors ... sometimes you lose 16 seniors, that don’t sound like a lot, but all 16 seniors were major contributors,” he added. “Then, it’s basically just thinking about filling those holes and questioning, ‘What are we going to do?’”
Ryan’s questions were soon answered when Greenback received an influx of experienced players from several area high schools, including Maryville, William Blount and Tellico Plains.
“Honestly, it looked a little bit dim,” he said. “You get some of the guys that end up moving in here and transferring for us, and the outlook totally changed a few months later.”
Even with the loss of 16 seniors, Ryan believes this year’s team has the potential to reclaim its second state title in three years.
“I think it’s just more taking it one day at a time, one week at a time,” he said. “I know that’s kind of what everybody says, but I think we’ve got the talent to go back and make another run at the state championship. It’s just about what we do, if we get better lining up on defense, communicating and tackling. Offensively, if we just take care of the ball, take what they give us and execute ... we’ve got the talent to do it.”
That question lingered into summer before Ryan received good news in June about adding Maryville High School transfer Braden Carnes.
Carnes started in 12 games last season for the Rebels, completing 72 percent of his passes for 1,441 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception.
“It was definitely a lot different than what I’d been used to,” Carnes said about the move. “Just the amount of people ... that’s probably the biggest difference. We all work out, we all work hard the same. Not everything is necessarily different, but it’s different than what I’m used to.”
Carnes has lived up to the hype so far with solid performances in 7-on-7 camps and scrimmages.
“Braden’s played a lot of quarterback in a system that’s very similar to what we do, so we’re very confident,” Ryan said. “We haven’t used his athleticism in the run game much, but it’s just because it’s something we haven’t done a lot yet. We’re excited about Braden and what he’s going to bring to the table for the team.”
At running back, several players will rotate to create a mix of speed and power. Seniors Trace Brown, Austin Burger and Duke Stinnett return in the backfield.
William Blount transfer Wyatt Rutgerson has breakaway speed and Tellico Plains transfer Josiah Millsaps will be featured as a fullback due to his size.
“All five guys are capable of doing a good job,” Ryan said. “... Blocking and running for each other and protecting Braden.”
The receiving corps took a hit with the graduation of twins Cole and Seth Riddle, but dynamic receiver Holden Willis returns. He currently has three Division I offers and will be a major target for Carnes because of his height and size.
“It should be a pretty good season based on what we’ve done so far in scrimmages,” Willis said. “Of course, there’s going to mistakes early. We’ve got, probably, five or six new guys playing in spots, so it’s a little harder to get everybody installed in. I think we’re in a good position now.”
Stinnett returns as an outside threat with his speed. The Cherokees received another William Blount transfer in Blake Fields, who will compliment Willis with his 6-foot-2-inch, 175-pound frame.
Senior Alex Belcher returns as the team’s starting tight end.
“You’ve got a really special guy in Holden Willis,” Ryan said. “He’s a Division I prospect who’s big and lanky. He can play physical, but also the speed to get separation from defensive backs and fantastic hands. Blake Fields is another tall, rangy kid that runs really good routes and can make big plays for us. Duke and Wyatt are more of our slot, scat-type receivers that can catch the ball in short yardage and take it for long plays.”
Another key issue during the offseason was looking for someone to replace two-time All-State center Reese Plemons. Fortunately, the Cherokees return the rest of the offensive line, led by Colton Alexander, Derrell Bailey Jr., Hazen Carleton and Tyler Jeffries.
“We decided to move Bubba (Tyler Jeffries) to tackle so we’d have quick guards to be able to do some more pull schemes that we haven’t done in the past,” Ryan said. “That lets us be more diverse to be able to do more misdirection, which notoriously in the past, the run game’s been straight at you. This year, with the guards that we’ve got ... we feel like we’ve got seven guys that can play on the offensive line and be effective on Friday nights.”
In the last five seasons, the Cherokees have not given up more than 19 points per game on average. Last season, they held opponents to a record-breaking average of 11.1 points per game.
“It’s really the same guys that turn around and play defense for us, and that’s what happens every year in a single A program, especially here at Greenback,” Ryan said. “You’re going to put the best 11 guys on the field no matter what the situation is, and that’s what I try to do here at Greenback.”
Greenback has produced dominant defensive linemen, and that will hold true again this season. Bailey Jr., returns along the front at nose tackle.
Jeffries, Alexander, Brown, Sam Lawson and Braden Matory will anchor the rest of the line.
“For myself, I would like to have more team leadership,” Bailey Jr. said. “I want to be more explosive off the ball and play more physical. I just go out there and play. I’ve been playing both sides of the ball since freshman year, so I’m kind of used to it by now.”
At 6 feet 6 inches and 250 pounds, Bailey Jr., has garnered a lot of attention from more than 30 Division I schools. He committed to Virginia Tech earlier this month, which alleviates some pressure going into his senior season.
“Yeah, I kind of think it was a relief,” he said. “I kind of just want to focus on high school football right now and focus on getting a state championship.”
Seniors Millsaps, Belcher and Carleton will command the field in the linebacking corps.
“One of the biggest question marks coming into the season was besides Alex Belcher we didn’t have any guys that played in our system at linebacker,” Ryan said. “We decided to move Hazen Carleton — he played defensive tackle last year — we moved him to our Mike linebacker, and he’s getting better every day. Josiah Millsaps is a kid that came to us from Tellico ... a big strong, physical kid. We’re asking to him to play outside linebacker.”
The Cherokees lost a productive secondary, but still have several experienced athletes.
Willis and Rutgerson will start at corner, while Stinnett and Fields are taking charge at safety.
“All of those guys have done a great job at learning all different positions because when we do rotate guys in, we want to bring in a guy, specifically like Josh Chabot,” Ryan said. “For example, let’s say a kid like Duke doesn’t need a rest but Wyatt does, well, he’ll go play corner and Josh will come in a strong safety. All the guys are going to play all different positions, and they’re all capable of doing that.”
However, special teams could prove the team’s biggest area of weakness with the loss of All-State kicker Creed Ramsey. Soccer player Lucas Holmes has performed well so far and is expected to handle all kicking duties.
Willis will serve as the team’s starting punter.
“What can you say about Creed, you know, because he did a great job here,” Ryan said. “You lose a kid like that, we didn’t if we were going to be able to kick extra points this year or not. Luckily, a kid that’s played soccer for the last few years ... has come out for football. He’s not got the experience of kicking in football, but he’s got the experience of doing a good job. I’m not big on kicking field goals anyways. I’m more of the guy that presses and goes for it.
“Holden will be our punter and Holden will tell you he’s a really good punter with some inconsistency,” he added. “If he hits it, he really hits it. When he misses, it’s not so great. He’s trying to get consistent punting the football.”
The Cherokees will kick off the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Loudon High School.
