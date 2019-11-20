Cherokees poised for big year

The high school basketball season is officially here, but Greenback School boys head coach Bryan Powers will have to wait until next week to field his team in regular-season action.
With the football team in pursuit of a Class 1A state championship, the basketball team will be undermanned until the Cherokees finish their run in the playoffs.
Powers views this period as an opportunity to grow the remainder of the team.
“It’s not something you really ever get used to, it’s just always an unknown that, you know is going to be there,” he said. “We’ve tried to keep a few more guys this year than we normally would just to have bodies to practice. It’s a year-by-year thing, you know. One year, you’ll have several that don’t play ... they’re underclassmen, and they’re all upperclassmen this year. You just learn to adapt and adjust. After seven years, you figure it out.”
Powers used the preseason to get the team in shape and work on fundamentals with younger players.
“We’ve done a lot of fundamentals,” he said. “We’ve got, I think, 10 kids out right now and six of those are freshmen. We’re doing a lot of defensive fundamental stuff, we’ve done a lot of ball handling. I have a new assistant this year, so we just kind of split everybody off and fundamentaled them. ... We’ve not even began to look at offense right now just because some of the freshmen that have come in are just so raw, so we’re just trying to acclimate them to the high school game.”
The Cherokees lost several seniors from last year’s team, including leading scorer Tyler Cullen at point guard. However, Powers returns dynamic players in Holden Willis, Hazen Carlton and Colby Nichols-Jones.
Derrell Bailey Jr. was a force in the post last year, but is questionable to return if he decides to graduate early and head to Virginia Tech for football. Powers is also looking to add Maryville transfer Braden Carnes to the roster after the football season.
“Obviously, Holden’s going to be huge for us,” Powers said. “He’s been huge for us ever since his sophomore year. We expect him to have a great year. We’ve got Colby Nichols-Jones, who played off the bench last year, and he’ll start this year for us. Hazen Carlton had a really good year last year. He kind of came along toward the end of the season, especially. We don’t really know Derrell’s situation right now. We’re kind of up in the air right now, whether he’s going to stay or go. We hope to have Braden Carnes coming out. He’s a smart, intelligent kid, and he could definitely be a leader out on the floor for us in his first season.”
Nichols-Jones put in many hours in the offseason to prepare to run the point this season.
“My role, I’m thinking is going to be being point, making plays and getting people set up for the shot,” he said. “I think it’s pretty valuable that I know the plays. I don’t really get flustered under pressure anymore. I’m ready to play the varsity level and get work done.”
Powers expects the team to compete for the District 2-1A crown again this season, especially with key player losses at Hancock County and Cosby high schools.
Late additions with Willis, Carnes, Carlton and Bailey Jr. could prove a huge mismatch for opposing teams.
“I know we graduated a few, but I don’t think we lost as much as Hancock County and Cosby did,” Powers said. “Cosby lost a great big man, so their size won’t be as good. They’ve got some great shooters, but I think it’ll be between us, Hancock County and Cosby like it always is. Those are always great ball games regardless. I think it’ll be a lot of the same old stories, a different year. ... I feel like we’re quicker than we’ve been in the past. I think that with everybody healthy, our goal is to get back to region and go from there. We feel like that’s definitely an obtainable goal, and we hope to get past the first round this year.”
The Cherokees’ first game of the season is 8 p.m. Monday at Midway High School.
