Burns out as LCHS basketball coach

The Lenoir City High School boys basketball program is facing its second coaching turnover in four years following the dismissal of head coach Brent Burns.
Burns could not be reached for comment by News-Herald presstime.
LCHS Principal Chip Orr said the decision to move on was “mutual on both ends.”
“He obviously didn’t do anything that would warrant us having to not rehire him or anything like that happened. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Orr said. “I think at the end of the day, we just felt like it just wasn’t a good fit on either end, so that was basically the reason for it. It was very mutual in fact, I can tell you that.”
Burns spent the last two seasons at the helm where he combined to go 15-42 overall and 2-28 in District 4-3A play. Prior to his time at LCHS, Burns spent two seasons at Sweetwater High School and led the Wildcats to the Region 3-3A semifinals in 2018.
“He got along well with his students and his players, and I think he obviously knows the game of basketball, he’s very well-versed in that,” Orr said. “With coaching strength and conditioning, he is exceptional at that. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever seen with regards to strength and conditioning, so I think he taught his kids a lot about that, so he was really good in that area as well.”
Lenoir City posted the vacancy on the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s website late Friday and has already received interest.
Interviews will more than likely take place online via Zoom due to the COVID-19 outbreak and could possibly see some delays, but Orr hopes to name the next head coach no later than May.
“We’re in the middle of it ... and a lot of times, we have to find somebody that works academically for us as well, so you have to marry the two things,” he said. “We’ve got a few academic positions that we are going to have available next year, so we’re going to match those, but we’ve got it posted now, so we’re starting to get some applicants now, I can tell you that. With the coronavirus thing going on, we’re going to have to interview using Zoom and phone and that sort of thing. Normally, we would like to do this as quickly as possible. We’re still in that boat, but we only posted it in the last couple of days. I’d like to have something done within a couple of weeks, but we’ll just have to wait and see until we get the right applicants in for that to happen.”
