Friday nights in the fall are special for high school football teams and fans, but it’s also a unique opportunity for cheerleaders who help pump up the crowd and add excitement to an already electric atmosphere.
Teams in Loudon County will open their seasons Friday, which means cheerleaders will be gearing up for action this week.
For many seniors, this year will mark the last time they will take the field in uniform.
“High school cheer, I started freshman year,” Torey Cole, Greenback School senior, said. “High school cheer with Ms. (Libby) Hess was different than any cheer. She really works on leadership more than anything else. She works on responsibility and all that. She really cares for you, so yeah, it’s been fun.”
Fellow teammate and friend Emily Miller began in middle school and has enjoyed her time as a Lady Cherokee. She believes the sport has helped her learn valuable life lessons.
“Beginning in middle school and stuff, Ms. Hess is so much different than that,” Miller said. “She works with you and makes you the best person you can be. Not even cheerleading, she makes you become the best person. It’s amazing.”
Game days are always special around the halls of Loudon High School.
“On game days, we do a walk around the track with our band,” Kensley MacKintosh, LHS senior, said. “We go around and do that around the track. Also, the cheerleaders do a welcome cheer, and that’s when we go out on the field facing the visitor’s side and do a chant for them.”
Lenoir City High School senior Madelyn Rogers began cheering at a much younger age and has seen the importance of building community during her time at LCHS.
“I really like how involved it makes us to the community,” she said. “It’s really ... just advocating the pride for the underclassmen and freshmen. Just being a role model and someone that little kids can look up to.”
Traditions are unique for each school, but for Cole and Miller, nothing compares to Friday nights in Greenback.
“Usually, it’s just pep rallies before certain games,” Cole said. “We always play the fight song and the Cherokee Chant. I like watching the game, but I also like cheering, getting the fans all riled up and stunts.”
“We have a really good group of football players — we have for a really long time,” Miller added. “It’s more than just friends, it’s like family 100 percent.”
Lenoir City and Loudon also have unique traditions, including the pep rally the day of the Battle of the Bridge rivalry between the two schools. This year’s game will be televised at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 as part of WVLT’s Rivalry Thursday.
“When it’s a big game, especially against Lenoir City, we will go to one of the cheerleader’s houses,” MacKintosh said. “They’ll cook for us or get us pizza. We’ll all get ready together, we show up to the game, warm up our stunts and tumbling and then we do the walk around the track.”
“We have more game day traditions,” Rogers added. “We always have pep rallies, and they’re really fun. Right before the Battle of the Bridge and all that stuff, it just makes it enjoyable. It makes everybody excited for the season.”
